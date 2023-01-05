Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Fights to Survive
Bed Bath & Beyond's latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
NBC Connecticut
How TikTok Influencers Are Helping Companies Recruit New Workers
An influencer promoting open roles on TikTok can help increase the impact of a company’s recruiting efforts. Employers are hiring influencers to post content about what a company is like and why someone would want to work there. Companies can have existing employees post videos or content on TikTok...
NBC Connecticut
Tesla, Uber, Amazon, Starbucks: The 2023 Just 100 List Biggest Gainers, Losers and Surprises
Banks made the most impressive progress on the 2023 Just 100 list, but across the total 951 companies scored, there were other notable moves. Tesla continues to improve its performance on some key issues of importance to the American public, though it remains far from being a leader. New research...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Expands Its Service That Adds Prime Badge to Other Sites
Amazon is expanding its Buy with Prime program that lets retailers add the company's payment and fulfillment services to their own site. Buy with Prime users will also be able to display reviews from Amazon customers on their products. The move could create a new source of recurring revenue for...
NBC Connecticut
If You Want Higher Pay, Your Chances Are Better Now Than in 6 Months, Says Expert: ‘Make Your Moves as Soon as Possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
Comments / 0