Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Fights to Survive

Bed Bath & Beyond's latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has...
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
How TikTok Influencers Are Helping Companies Recruit New Workers

An influencer promoting open roles on TikTok can help increase the impact of a company’s recruiting efforts. Employers are hiring influencers to post content about what a company is like and why someone would want to work there. Companies can have existing employees post videos or content on TikTok...
Amazon Expands Its Service That Adds Prime Badge to Other Sites

Amazon is expanding its Buy with Prime program that lets retailers add the company's payment and fulfillment services to their own site. Buy with Prime users will also be able to display reviews from Amazon customers on their products. The move could create a new source of recurring revenue for...

