AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EST
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters. RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. They were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro or oust newly inaugurated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes that evoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The government on Monday described the protesters actions a day earlier as terrorism and tallied 300 arrests. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the so-called “fascist fanatics” and their financiers must be punished and accused the former president of encouraging their uprising. Bolsonaro repudiated that.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions
PHOENIX (AP) — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona’s Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Krysten...
Suspect in Times Square machete attack faces federal charges
Police officers stand guard on a road after a 19-year-old assailant attacked three NYPD officers with a machete near Times Square during the new year celebrations in New York. The Department of Justice is charging the suspect with four counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and persons assisting them, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. [ more › ]
Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group Jan. 2023
DENVER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Association News – Kiosks & Digital Signage in Retail: Next week is NRF in New York and we are in our usual location at entrance to lower level in #1602. We’ll have 4 demos available at our booth. Other booths to visit include KIOSK (5502), Pyramid (3482), Storm Interface (1707), ImageHolders (4266), Insight Touch (1327), POSBANK (5649), Samsung (3657), Ingenico (3738), Elo (5803), Esper (855) and Star Micronics (5449).
We're No. 1: Chicago ranks as worst American city for traffic delays, study shows
When it came to the amount of time the average commuter spent stuck in traffic in 2022, Chicago topped the list in a study of U.S. cities. The study estimated delays cost the Chicagoland economy $9.5 billion.
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
Edwards AFB/USAFKnown as Technology Refresh 3, the upgrade is critical to the F-35's future and the larger Block 4 modernization effort on the horizon.
