Wisconsin State

KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EST

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters. RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. They were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro or oust newly inaugurated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes that evoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The government on Monday described the protesters actions a day earlier as terrorism and tallied 300 arrests. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the so-called “fascist fanatics” and their financiers must be punished and accused the former president of encouraging their uprising. Bolsonaro repudiated that.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Lynnette 'Diamond' Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber 'passes away with Silk at her bedside'

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Gothamist

Suspect in Times Square machete attack faces federal charges

Police officers stand guard on a road after a 19-year-old assailant attacked three NYPD officers with a machete near Times Square during the new year celebrations in New York. The Department of Justice is charging the suspect with four counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and persons assisting them, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHQ Right Now

Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group Jan. 2023

DENVER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Association News – Kiosks & Digital Signage in Retail: Next week is NRF in New York and we are in our usual location at entrance to lower level in #1602. We’ll have 4 demos available at our booth. Other booths to visit include KIOSK (5502), Pyramid (3482), Storm Interface (1707), ImageHolders (4266), Insight Touch (1327), POSBANK (5649), Samsung (3657), Ingenico (3738), Elo (5803), Esper (855) and Star Micronics (5449).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

