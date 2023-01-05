Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
rrobserver.com
Sunny and windy, intense wind tomorrow
It will be sunny and windy today with temperatures higher than average and winds a little bit stronger than yesterday. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Temperatures will be 5-15 degrees above average today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Precipitation chances increase tonight and Wednesday.”. While snow has become...
rrobserver.com
Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday
Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
rrobserver.com
Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho
Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
KOAT 7
Police activity near UNM briefly closes several roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several roads near the University of New Mexico have reopened, after a shooting incident in the area forced the closure of several streets. University Blvd. SE was closed northbound at Gold Avenue SE. Eastbound traffic at Central Ave. SE was shut down at University Blvd. SE.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
rrobserver.com
Here’s the wrap-up of Rio Rancho’s teams at last week’s APS Metro tournament
Maybe not used to having the ball in his hands, namely because he;’s a linebacker in football season, Cleveland High’s Stratton Shufelt (21) is pestered by two Sandia Matadors in the Storm’s APS Metro semifinal loss last Friday evening at Albuquerque High. (Joe Grimando photo) The city’s...
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
rrobserver.com
Cielo Azul Elementary School reverts to original traffic pattern
On Jan. 5, Cielo Azul Elementary School announced to parents and guardians changes to its pick-up and drop-off procedures caused by the extensive construction project on King Blvd. Five changes were implemented on Jan. 6, including changes to parking procedures, bus routes and pick-up and drop-off spots, to help ease...
2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
rrobserver.com
Learning music the fun way at Music On The Westside
At Music On The Westside, music lessons aren’t stressful and don’t require students to overwork themselves to learn the art. “It is not a school where you go in and think that it will take you years to perfect an instrument or vocals,” founder and director Jennifer Brewer said.
rrobserver.com
RR teen subject of epilepsy breakthrough, pediatric neurologists hard to find in NM
Rio Rancho teenager Nizhoni Begay, 17, is the first New Mexican to receive a new form of treatment for her long-endured seizures. “We have a sense of pride in that,” Nizhoni’s mother, Nina Begay, said. The Begay family has been through several treatments since Nizhoni was diagnosed as...
rrobserver.com
Youth, children’s choirs start soon
Early registration for the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho begins this month for new and returning members. The season starts Feb. 4, with spring concerts set for May 13 and 14. The children’s chorus is open to 7- to 11-year-olds, while the youth chorus...
rrobserver.com
Corrales celebrates start of construction of new gym with groundbreaking ceremony
The Village of Corrales Parks and Recreation Department hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the recreation center Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new gym at the facility. Mayor James Fahey spoke to a crowd of about two dozen, which included several police officers, Fire Chief Anthony Martinez,...
Bernalillo County authorities investigate ‘suspicious death’ in South Valley
Violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Los Alamos man in custody after shooting near high school
The school went to "secure" status as a precaution.
