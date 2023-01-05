ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about roadwork improvements coming to north Bryan County. The department is hosting an information open house Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the county’s Black Creek Board of Education offices. Even though GDOT has hosted...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. David Eichelbaum, Owner of The Uniform Source said, “I always had hope that it could come back.”  Owner David Eichelbaum says that hope died when the mall went up for auction and was eventually purchased […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

COVID cases continue to rise in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As kids are back in school, nurses with Savannah Chatham public schools say they’re seeing a slight uptick in kids with sicknesses like COVID and the Flu but they say it’s not something they’re concerned about right now. According to a lead district...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Workforce study being conducted to prepare region for new Hyundai plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at the Bryan County Megasite for Hyundai Motor Group’s new electric vehicle plant. And as work progresses, local development leaders are looking to make sure the area’s workforce is ready. The Savannah Harbor-I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority has announced a new...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lemon honey herb chicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Goose The Savannah Police Department therapy dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Law Enforcement Day, so what better day to introduce you to the Savannah Police Department’s new addition to their FUR’mily. GOOSE, a Labrador puppy has been in training with the department’s behavioral health unit.
SAVANNAH, GA

