Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about roadwork improvements coming to north Bryan County. The department is hosting an information open house Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the county’s Black Creek Board of Education offices. Even though GDOT has hosted...
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. David Eichelbaum, Owner of The Uniform Source said, “I always had hope that it could come back.” Owner David Eichelbaum says that hope died when the mall went up for auction and was eventually purchased […]
Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new addition to City Market that isn’t sitting well with some businesses. Images show fencing temporarily set up around the City Market courtyard over the weekend. Late night spot, The Bar Bar, posted photos on Facebook garnering hundreds of comments. The Bar...
‘It’s about safety:’ Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses temporary fencing around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson wanted to make it very clear that the City of Savannah had no say in eventually closing City Market at midnight, as City Market is privately owned. They’re owned by Green Room Partners. Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t oppose safety measures out here...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
Ecoplastic building plant in Bulloch bringing additional 456 new jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic is the second Hyundai supplier to announce plans to build a plant in Bulloch...
COVID cases continue to rise in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As kids are back in school, nurses with Savannah Chatham public schools say they’re seeing a slight uptick in kids with sicknesses like COVID and the Flu but they say it’s not something they’re concerned about right now. According to a lead district...
Workforce study being conducted to prepare region for new Hyundai plant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at the Bryan County Megasite for Hyundai Motor Group’s new electric vehicle plant. And as work progresses, local development leaders are looking to make sure the area’s workforce is ready. The Savannah Harbor-I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority has announced a new...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bryan County residents want leaders to take action on unpaved road without disturbing cemetery
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Ellabell residents are calling on local leaders to take action on Mill Creek Church Road, an unpaved road alongside homes, businesses and churches. “Well, flooding mostly and when you get, when it gets wet, you can’t just hardly get through here,” said Tony Singleton, pastor of Boyds Temple New Order […]
INTERVIEW: Goose The Savannah Police Department therapy dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Law Enforcement Day, so what better day to introduce you to the Savannah Police Department’s new addition to their FUR’mily. GOOSE, a Labrador puppy has been in training with the department’s behavioral health unit.
