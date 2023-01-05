Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place

Maggie's Eatery in Miller Place is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection. Photo Credit: Tyler Hannibal

A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area.

Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said.

Hannibal named the restaurant after his late grandmother, who died about a week before he signed the lease.

He said his grandmother had a love of baking and cooking and a hospitable nature, an energy Hannibal hopes to bring to the community through his new business.

"I was born and raised on Long Island," Hannibal said. "I was a chef in the Hamptons. We had recently moved out here and thought we wanted to bring something special to Miller Place. I think we’re set to do so, and we’re looking forward to meeting everybody.”

The eatery, located at 465 Route 25A, will primarily be focused on takeout, but it will also have a small sit-down area.

Hannibal said his background is in seafood, and the menu will feature a wide variety of dishes, such as fish tacos, lobster rolls, and tuna poke bowls. They will also offer non-seafood options and vegetarian dishes.

He plans to change the menu seasonally and eventually get a liquor license and begin working with local wineries and breweries.

Hannibal added that he's excited about the whole menu and that it's different than many of the other businesses in the area.

