ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

Man Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Injured In Selden Hit-Run Crash

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwqHI_0k4SwJi500
Dare Road near 13th Street in Selden Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured while riding an electric bicycle on Long Island.

The hit-and-run crash happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A man was riding a bicycle south on Dare Road near 13th Street when a southbound vehicle struck him, SCPD said.

Police said the driver left the scene, continuing south on Dare Road.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, SCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
BALDWIN, NY
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Death Of Bergen Mother Of 5

Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Garfield mother of five, Daily Voice has learned. Victor E. Diaz Castenada, 26, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal, 51. Multiple...
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
BELLPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Killed In Old Brookville Crash Had 'Passion For Life,' Aspired To Join Air Force

Support is rising for the family of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection that left three other teens hospitalized. Angelia Dominguez, of Seaford, died Sunday, Jan. 8, from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in Old Brookville on Chicken Valley Road, according to Nassau County Police.
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
449K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy