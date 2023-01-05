Man Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Injured In Selden Hit-Run Crash

Dare Road near 13th Street in Selden Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured while riding an electric bicycle on Long Island.

The hit-and-run crash happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A man was riding a bicycle south on Dare Road near 13th Street when a southbound vehicle struck him, SCPD said.

Police said the driver left the scene, continuing south on Dare Road.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, SCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

