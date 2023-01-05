Read full article on original website
Related
Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023
Making its foray into the US market, Davinci Motor has debuted its first electric motorcycle - DC100, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The Chinese manufacturer focuses on producing high-performance electric offerings with a long-range to rival traditional liter-class motorcycles. The streetfighter-inspired design encapsulates an electric...
This electric folding motorbike could be the perfect vehicle for apartments
A Japanese startup is taking electrified transport to smaller places than ever. Icoma's Tatamel electric motorbike, on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) this week in Las Vegas, promises clean and convenient transport in a neat design that folds up when not in use. After charging from a standard power outlet for three hours, it can ride for nearly 20 miles at speeds of up to 25 mph.
CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter
At CES 2023, electrification came alive. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas this week, showed some of the biggest advancements in consumer technology. While onlookers may have been impressed by wireless kettles and folding motorbikes, the broader convention painted a picture of an industry moving in a critical new direction.
Sony and Honda Collaboration Reflects on Design
Sony has unveiled a prototype of its Afeela electric car at CES that it will build with Honda. It is a matter of great curiosity where the name of the car came from. The designers say that when you remove the first and last letter from Afeela, the word “feel” has an important role in the design of this vehicle.
Freethink
Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more
In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here
A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. "The T7 liquid...
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen
A new type of solar panel has achieved nine percent efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process known as artificial photosynthesis. This is a major breakthrough as it is nearly ten times more efficient than previous solar water-splitting experiments, according to a press release by the University of Michigan published on Wednesday.
Peugeot's Inception Concept is unveiled like 'a big cat ready to spring' at CES 2023
Peugeot chose to unveil its Inception Concept at the Consumer's Electronic Show (CES) 2023 (Jan .05), illuminating the future of its next-generation electric cars that will be offered all over the world. "In 2023, our entire line-up will be electrified and in the next two years, five new 100 percent...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
It can also work on solar and keep your lights on for a week.
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
This AI-powered baby stroller offers intelligent braking and hands-free strolling
The stroller has been featured in the list of the Innovation Awards honorees at CES 2023.
ZDNet
Flying cars are here and available to preorder
When cars fly seems to be the tech-transportation adage equivalent to "when pigs fly." While pigs have yet to grow wings, engineering startup Aska just gave its car some. As expected CES 2023 has given us a peak into what the future of smart vehicles looks like, but Aska's prototype of its A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) vehicle may soar above the rest.
Navigate Safely On Various Surfaces With Two Large Wheels
Scewo is here with the technology in which two wheels move most freely. An electric wheelchair that can overcome all kinds of rough and impassable roads such as stairs. You can control your speed and drive mode with a joystick mounted on the wheelchair. You can activate the stair-climbing mode...
Ohio-based startup's e-bikes come with swappable batteries
A startup named LAND Energy offers its customers something that most companies don't. The option to swap the batteries on the vehicle, keeping the vehicle brand new even as technology improves over the years. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, where the engine is the core of the machine, the battery pack on...
This AI robot arm can do everything from making coffee to 3D printing
Supernova, a South Korean startup, has designed HUENIT, a robotic arm to help people with various household chores and creative tasks. Supernova showcased its AI Camera and Robot Arm at CES 2023. The company has been developing innovative robots to help people with everyday tasks. Although many innovative technologies were...
TOGG Explained Its Sustainability With Digital Art
One of the showcases that excited us the most at CES 2023 was, of course, the display of TOGG. Turkey's first electric car manufacturer, TOGG, introduced its device which debuted under the name Beyond X. Visitors were thus involved in a mobility experience that stimulated their senses. Human-oriented and empathetic,...
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
A panel of experts at the Consumer's Electronics Show, CES 2023, revealed technology's role in transforming the U.S. health care industry. Tech innovation should help bring health care to people but also allow for new opportunities in preventive care. From T-shirts that gather data on health to drones that distribute...
Holoride VR: The Future of In-Car Entertainment
Car rides are fun, especially when you are with your friends and family. You get to bond, have a conversation, or maybe sing along to your jam. This is the expected scenario for every ride but in reality, this is not always what happens. There are times that as passengers,...
China unveils 18-MW world’s largest offshore wind turbine that could power 40,000 homes annually
CSSC Haizhuang, one of China's top ten defense conglomerates, has claimed to have developed a rotor hub and nacelle of a massive 18 MW offshore wind turbine prototype. The prototype of the world's largest offshore wind turbine was unveiled at an event in the Dongying City industrial park in China's Shandong province, according to a press release by the subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) on Friday.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0