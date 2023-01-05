Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Detroit News
Detroit City FC signs free-agent midfielder Richard Ballard
Detroit City FC finally has a second offseason acquisition, as the USL Championship side on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Richard Ballard. Ballard's contract is fully guaranteed for the first year and contains a second-year club option. Ballard, who turns 29 at the end of January, made 32 appearances...
Detroit News
Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script
Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
Detroit News
Lions, John Cominsky look to extend successful pairing this offseason
Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.
Detroit News
Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Detroit News
Lions' Holmes on Goff: 'It's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better'
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions aren't making it difficult to read between the lines regarding the future of the team's quarterback position. Following a stellar second season with the Lions, with Jared Goff posting a passer rating of 99.3 while conducting one of the league's top offenses, general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the performance was enough to commit to building around Goff as the long-term starter. And while Holmes didn't go as far as to make a declarative statement — something he always tries to avoid in his position — it's easy to interpret the intent of his response.
Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game
Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Detroit News
News & Views: Killian Hayes' milestone, Pistons' schedule, Isaiah Livers nears return
Detroit — It's the midway point of the Pistons' season and while the team appears destined for another lottery pick, Pistons coach Dwane Casey and the rest of the coaching staff just want to see some consistency before next week's trip to Paris. The short-term doesn't look too good....
Detroit News
After 'big surprise,' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton embrace opportunity with Tigers
Detroit — One minute you are basking in the still-warm glow of a National League pennant, reliving the thrilling run to the World Series. The next minute, well, you’re traded to a team that’s lost 526 games over the last six years and hasn’t sniffed the postseason since 2014.
Detroit News
Pistons' turnovers prove costly in 123-111 loss to 76ers
Detroit -- The Pistons wanted to take advantage of a Philadelphia 76ers team without superstar center Joel Embiid, but there was another All-Star looming in the lineup. Former NBA MVP James Harden was the engine that made the Sixers go in Sunday’s matinee against the Pistons. He nailed stepback 3-pointers. He threw alley-oops to his teammates. He even served as the lead rebounder for the Sixers, who were without Embiid because of a left foot injury.
Comments / 0