Allen Park — The Detroit Lions aren't making it difficult to read between the lines regarding the future of the team's quarterback position. Following a stellar second season with the Lions, with Jared Goff posting a passer rating of 99.3 while conducting one of the league's top offenses, general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the performance was enough to commit to building around Goff as the long-term starter. And while Holmes didn't go as far as to make a declarative statement — something he always tries to avoid in his position — it's easy to interpret the intent of his response.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO