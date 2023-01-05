Damar Hamlin’s Father Met With The Entire Buffalo Bills To Update His Son’s Condition: “The Team Needed It”

The entire football world is closely keeping an eye on Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who tragically suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Damar went in to make a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. And while it appeared to be a routine tackle, Hamlin stood up for a brief second following the play and then collapsed back down on the field.

Medical professionals had to utilize the defibrillator and chest compressions to restart his heart, as well as oxygen before getting taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in an ambulance.

Since Hamlin has been in the hospital, we now know that he is in critical care, and that he actually had to be resuscitated again when he got to the hospital, his uncle shared:

Now, we’re learning that Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, met with the entire Buffalo Bills team via virtual meeting, to give an update on his son’s condition.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared:

“Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, ‘the team needed it.'”

President Joe Biden visited with Hamlin’s family “at length” on Wednesday as well, in an effort to provide comfort to the family in this difficult time.

He also told reporters that he didn’t see how you could avoid serious injuries in the NFL, given the violent nature of the game, while acknowledging that Damar’s situation is different.

At the moment, a GoFundMe for Damar Hamlin’s charity has raised over $7 million dollars.