ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Damar Hamlin’s Father Met With The Entire Buffalo Bills To Update His Son’s Condition: “The Team Needed It”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

The entire football world is closely keeping an eye on Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who tragically suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Damar went in to make a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. And while it appeared to be a routine tackle, Hamlin stood up for a brief second following the play and then collapsed back down on the field.

Medical professionals had to utilize the defibrillator and chest compressions to restart his heart, as well as oxygen before getting taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in an ambulance.

Since Hamlin has been in the hospital, we now know that he is in critical care, and that he actually had to be resuscitated again when he got to the hospital, his uncle shared:

Now, we’re learning that Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, met with the entire Buffalo Bills team via virtual meeting, to give an update on his son’s condition.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared:

“Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, ‘the team needed it.'”

President Joe Biden visited with Hamlin’s family “at length” on Wednesday as well, in an effort to provide comfort to the family in this difficult time.

He also told reporters that he didn’t see how you could avoid serious injuries in the NFL, given the violent nature of the game, while acknowledging that Damar’s situation is different.

At the moment, a GoFundMe for Damar Hamlin’s charity has raised over $7 million dollars.

The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Met With The Entire Buffalo Bills To Update His Son’s Condition: “The Team Needed It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Explodes After Pat McAfee Says The Georgia Bulldogs Are “About To Come Right In Your Face” During National Championship Broadcast

I have to say, adding Pat McAfee on ESPN’s College GameDay, and then bringing the Pat McAfee Show to the National Championship game has been a brilliant decision. And I know Pat might have his haters, but c’mon… the dude has an electric personality. TCU has been riding this Hypnotoad all the way to the National Championship#GameDay pic.twitter.com/WGua339ITa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 9, 2023 Are you not entertained? Pat and the crew are over on the alternate broadcast on ESPN […] The post Twitter Explodes After Pat McAfee Says The Georgia Bulldogs Are “About To Come Right In Your Face” During National Championship Broadcast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ATHENS, GA
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected For Shoving Member Of Lions Medical Staff… Like An Absolute Idiot

I can’t understand it. Obviously, with the Damar Hamlin incident fresh in our minds, I think the entire country has come to understand what the medical staff on NFL teams are capable of. The teams from Buffalo and Cincinnati, they literally saved a man’s life. Under the most intense pressure, where every second is the different between life and death, brain function and non-brain function, they worked tirelessly to restart Damar Hamlin’s heart and get him into an ambulance to […] The post Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected For Shoving Member Of Lions Medical Staff… Like An Absolute Idiot first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GREEN BAY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Watch Alabama’s Nick Saban Die Inside When David Pollack Says Georgia Has Taken Hold Of College Football

Brutal… I mean, let’s be honest… nobody thought TCU was gonna beat Michigan, and plenty of people thought TCU didn’t even deserve a shot in the College Football Playoff after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. But their one loss was put up against Alabama and Tennessee’s two losses, and TCU got in. Then they beat Michigan, relatively easily, and here we are. TCU is getting OBLITERATED in the National Championship Game right now, just a […] The post Watch Alabama’s Nick Saban Die Inside When David Pollack Says Georgia Has Taken Hold Of College Football first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ATHENS, GA
Whiskey Riff

Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since His Heart Stopped On Monday Night Football

Beyond just football fans, most of the country was shook to the core on Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made what appeared to be a pretty routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, the whistle blew, the play was blown dead, and Damar got to his feet. And in less than a second his entire life would forever be changed. In what would amount to the scariest football incident of my entire life, he collapsed down to […] The post Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since His Heart Stopped On Monday Night Football first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Himself Cheering On The Buffalo Bills From His Hospital Room

You love to see this. One of the most inspiring stories to come out of the NFL in quite awhile has been watching the country rally around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the scary scene from this past week’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati, when Damar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. The Bills safety had to be revived on the field, and was then transported to the hospital. The game was postponed […] The post Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Himself Cheering On The Buffalo Bills From His Hospital Room first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

254K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy