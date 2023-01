The Eagles' 'Hotel California' tour is coming back to Tampa this spring

The Eagles play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 28, 2022.

When The Eagles closed out their show in Tampa last February , Don Henley looked out at the crowd and said, “In case we don't pass this way again, I want to thank all of you for a wonderful ride, for a wonderful 50 years.”We all knew the iconic classic-rock group would be back, and this morning we got news that Henley & co. are playing Tampa in just a few weeks.The show features Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill in a lineup that will play The Eagles' classic album front-to-back, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There'll be an intermission, naturally, before a second set featuring the band's greatest hits.