Feds Launch FTX Task Force to Recover Victim Assets

"By Jill LawlessPrince Harry defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family, saying it's an attempt to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others.Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS's “60 Minutes” to promote his book, “Spare,” which has generated incendiary headlines with its details of private emotional turmoil and bitter family resentments.In interviews broadcast Sunday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting "into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage, claimed his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media and...
"The small coastal town of Montecito, California has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons.More than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday and created dangerous conditions for the residents living there. The town is home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe.Officials noted the continuous rainfall and expected downpour as the reason for evacuating about 8,200 residents.The orders come on the fifth anniversary of a deadly mudslide that claimed the lives of 23 people and destroyed over 100 homes in the same community. "We have received over 5 [inches] across Montecito since 3am this morning. The heaviest rain is yet to come this afternoon and evening. If your home is within the evacuation order area, please leave now," the local fire department said in a tweet.Evacuation orders were also issued for about 32,000 residents in nearby Santa Cruz. So far, at least 12 people have lost their lives in the storm in California."
"Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir, Spare, finally hit shelves on Tuesday, with some stores in Britain opening at midnight to sell copies to the most devoted royal fans. Snippets have been trickling into the press for days, including details about a physical altercation between Harry and his brother William over comments made about his wife, Meghan Markle. In the book, Harry provides more context around his complicated relationship with his brother and the frustrations that come with the role of royal "spare." (As the eldest son, William is heir to the British throne, making the odds of Harry ever being crowned king slim.) Harry also delves into the grief he experienced after the death of Princess Diana, his decade-long military career, mental health issues, and his experiences with sex and drugs. Spare has already topped the list of best-sellers on Amazon's U.K. site, and many retailers are offering discounts to juice sales. The book is widely expected to be among the year's top sellers. Now, with copies in stores, readers can decide for themselves if it was worth all the hype. "
"Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart, and the CEO of sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, are set to pay it forward and provide a low and moderate income students with some much needed cash to attend private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area.The trio has committed to giving $7 million to educational causes, with most of the funds being in the form of scholarships for cash-strapped students.Pennsylvania's largest scholarship organization, the Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, has been tasked with doling out the funds. Meek Mill took to Instagram to express his happiness with the news going public. "Thank you my brothers. To be able to be [a part] of this movement with y'all," he wrote in a caption.Last year, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin made a similar $15 million donation to support students at private and parochial schools, but it was met with criticism after some said the donation would further create an educational divide between private and public schools.Just last month, Meek Mill and Rubin treated dozens of kids whose families had been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system to VIP experiences with the Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers."
"Would it surprise you to know that some of the most popular go-to cleaning supplies all derived from a soap that was launched in the late 1800s?Proctor and Gamble first created its iconic Ivory soap in 1879 and has since created a number of products that people rely on everyday. That first bar of soap was created for use on human skin. A short time after its success, Proctor and Gamble began creating new formulas from the Ivory derivative. Some of the formulas, which ended up being performance failures due to either a lack of effective cleaning or residue buildup, included Dreft and Dash soaps. Tide ultimately replaced both of those options as the superior detergent in 1946.While the original Tide formula was designed for clothes and dishes, it actually was more suitable for handwashing. Then, in 1955 when the dishwasher became a prominent household item, Proctor and Gamble went back to their Ivory soap formula to create a new one called Cascade. It has since gone through several changes for optimal dishwashing."
"The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged former McDonald's CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook with making "false and misleading statements" to investors about his firing in 2019. The executive entered into a $40 million separation agreement on the basis that he was fired without cause, when in reality it was related to his inappropriate relationship with an employee. At issue was Easterbrook's equity holdings. The agreement stating the termination was without cause allowed him to hold onto his shares, which otherwise would have been forfeited. "When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach...
"A bill that would try to abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate federal income tax was reintroduced on Tuesday by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter.A vote on the bill, labeled the Fair Tax Act, was part of a deal that was negotiated between the House Freedom Caucus and Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his quest for the speakership.The Act “will eliminate the need for the IRS by simplifying our tax code with provisions that work for the American people,” Carter said on Twitter.
The current federal income tax scheme would be replaced with a single nationwide consumption tax. The...
"AT&T has officially discontinued its nationwide 411 service for digital landlines.With the expansion of the internet's search capabilities, information services from telecom providers have essentially become obsolete. AT&T had made the announcement about ending 411 and operator services late last year."Nearly all of these customers have internet access to look up this information," an AT&T spokesperson told CNN.The move is part of a larger plan to shore up AT&T's business after the service had already ended for the company's wireless customers more than a year ago.The service isn't completely going away, however. Customers using home landlines can still access operator-assisted services for a fee. Other major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile have also instituted similar practices."
"Microsoft is reportedly looking to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, which would place the value of the company at $29 billion. Investors believe the new technology company could change the world as Google did."
"Sir Mix-A-Lot's iconic 1992 hit Baby Got Back has transcended decades and found new life thanks, in part, to Chex Mix.The snack and cereal maker is bringing its bagel chip back to life after removing them from all of its bags in 2009. But to bring the chip back, the snackmaker leaned on Sir-Mix-A-Lot and his iconic hit to get the hype around its mini bagels buzzing."I've always worked in a place where I controlled everything. It was all me, my stuff. And these guys had some messages they needed put in rap form and they made sure that I...
"LONDON (AP) — British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.U.S.-based Virgin Orbit attempted its first international launch late Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one if its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean.The plane released the rocket, carrying nine small satellites for a mix of civilian and domestic uses. But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported “an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit.”The plane, piloted by...
