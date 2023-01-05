Theophilus London Found “Safe And Well,” According To Family

Theophilus London has been located, according to his family, who filed an official missing persons report in December. As confirmed on Instagram by his cousin Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, London is said to be “safe and well.”

“We have found Theo,” reads the post in red lettering on a photo of the 35-year-old rapper. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

The caption continued to thank everyone who assisted with locating the Timez Are Weird These Days musician.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” read the post.

London was initially reported missing after family and friends had claimed to have not seen the rapper since July 2022. He has also been inactive on social media since July 11. According to the Los Angeles Times , the Trinidad & Tobago native was last in contact with someone on Oct. 11, and last seen in the Skid Row area of L.A.

Theophilus London performs during the Theophilus London Album Listening Experience at The Peppermint Club on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” pleaded London’s father in a statement issued requesting the public’s help. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London has issued three albums so far in his career, starting with the 2011 debut Timez Are Weird These Days . He continued with his sophomore effort Vibes in 2014 , and most recently 2020’s Bebey . The multi-hyphenate is also known for music and fashion collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Kanye “Ye” West , and the late Virgil Abloh.

Additionally, he has worked with Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, Big Boi, Solange, Azealia Banks, and more.