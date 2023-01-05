ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

The Weeknd Teases “Is There Someone Else?” Video

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmD2w_0k4SvFDO00

The Weeknd is teasing a treat to celebrate the first anniversary of his critically acclaimed LP, Dawn FM . On Wednesday (Dec. 4), the artist, also known as Abel Tesfaye, 32, took to Twitter to reveal his plans to drop the visuals for the fan-favorite track, “Is There Someone Else?”

Along with the 21-second teaser, the chart-busting musician tweeted: “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the one year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it.” Abel’s clip shows him frolicking with a young woman in a room, as the clip ends, he reaches for the mask that has consistently been a motif across his visuals for Dawn FM .

More from VIBE.com

The mini clip is the second time the Canadian crooner teased an upcoming video for the track. On Dec. 28, 2022, a fan asked Tesfaye how did he feel about FM turning a year old and the “Blinding Lights” artist replied, stating “i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish.”

The Trilogy artist released his Jim Carrey narrated album on Jan. 7, 2022, so fans can expect to feast their eyes on the new visuals this Saturday.

In 2022, The Weeknd’s fifth studio album peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard) and featured guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Qunicy Jones, and more.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd recently became the first Candian to snag four certified Diamond records . On Dec. 6, 2022, Pop Base reported that the entertainer’s 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face” reached Diamond status, joining three previously Diamond-certified tracks in 2015’s “The Hills,” 2016’s “ Starboy ” and 2019’s “ Blinding Lights .”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The Weeknd Makes Spotify History With “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd has broken another record. According to Chart Data, the Toronto-bred musician’s hit record “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s massive record “Shape Of You.” Standing at 3.3 billion streams, the single was crowned the most streamed song in Spotify history at the close of 2022. “happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight,” celebrated The Weeknd on Twitter. In the post, he shared imagery from the “Blinding Lights” music video. More from VIBE.comThe Weeknd Is Taking His After Hours Til Dawn Tour GlobalRihanna And Jazmine Sullivan Among Those Shortlisted For 2023 OscarsSnoop Dogg,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Vibe

Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-Conviction

Tory Lanez may have opened the year behind bars, but his music continues to make waves. The rap star recently scored his latest Billboard entry as his single “The Color Violet” cracked the Hot 100 chart. The track, which is produced by Dejan Nikolic and Foreign Teck, landed at No. 87 on the chart dated for the week of Feb. 14. “The Color Violet” was included on Lanez’s sixth studio album Alone At Prom, which dropped in December 2021. The album debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the singles “Lady of Namek,” “’87 Stingray,” and “Enchanted...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vibe

Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour

Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
Vibe

Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Vibe

Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy

Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face.  Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda

Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Shemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore is about to take on his greatest role ever. The accomplished actor has announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. Moore broke the news in a poetic way on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8 and on Feb. 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” gushed the S.W.A.T. star, 52.More from VIBE.comMorris Chestnut Gets Mistaken For Tyrese Gibson, Charlamagne Tha God, And Taye DiggsLaKeith Stanfield...
HAWAII STATE
Vibe

Tony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Will Be A Target In Prison

Tony Yayo is not one to bite his tongue, and in this case, opted to share his two cents on Tory Lanez following his recent conviction. The Chixtape rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The trial stemmed from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The G-Unit rapper appeared on VladTV and explained how he feels the Canadian artist will be treated in prison, based on personal experience.More from VIBE.comLloyd Banks And Tony Yayo Join...
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Vibe

The Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: “All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me”

The Game is ready to stop playin’. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share his desire to leave the single life behind, writing, “I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date.”More from VIBE.comYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her "Dysfunctional" First MarriageOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids While the Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind MC was met with a few...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
Vibe

Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”

Yung Miami says that her relationship with Diddy is grounded in spirituality, as the City Girl reveals that she’s accompanied the rap mogul to church and that the two regularly pray together. During an appearance at the season two premier of BMF, the Sunshine State rep delved into her and Diddy connecting through Christianity and their devotion to a higher power. “We go to church,” the 28 year-old told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.” More...
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud

A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Vibe

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Fight What Comes His Way — Unless It’s A Battle With Diddy

Longtime high-level performance in any constantly-evolving industry is a unique achievement. From music, sports, and communication to life itself, it’s not easy to keep up with the times. Some people try to adapt and fail; others are too stubborn to even see the need to adapt. Luckily, that has not been the case for Jermaine Dupri.   A music mainstay for over three decades, the 50-year-old’s pupil-like approach and master-like confidence have yielded some of the greatest acts and records in Hip-Hop and R&B. Despite how much the music business has changed, the So So Def founder has stayed true to himself—yielding...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Police Blame French Montana For Miami Gardens Shooting

Local police cite French Montana as the catalyst for the Miami Gardens shooting. According to TMZ, the Miami Gardens Police are stating that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if French had secured the proper documentation for his video production. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt claims that the rapper and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits to craft his video, which allegedly violated Miami’s policy. More from VIBE.com10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video ShootWaka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's Thankful For Getting Shot: "That Was A Blessing"French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Vibe

Gordy Harmon, Founding Member Of The Whispers, Dead At 79

Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, has died at the age of 79, as confirmed by his family. ABC 7 reported that the singer died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday (Jan. 5) in his Los Angeles home. It was believed he died of natural causes. More from VIBE.comLil Keed's Autopsy Report Revealed 7 Months After DeathFred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dead At 67Gangsta Boo, Influential Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead At 43 The acclaimed R&B quintet was founded by Harmon, twin brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, along with Marcus Hutson and Nicholas Caldwell in 1964. They met one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Vibe

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy