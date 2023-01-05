ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Chargers Could Have AFC's No. 5 Seed Wrapped Up Before Sunday's Kickoff at Broncos

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 5 days ago

COSTA MESA – When the Chargers' Week 18 game against the Broncos at Empower Field kicks off, they could need a win to lock in the AFC's No. 5 seed for the playoffs.

However, there's also a chance the game has no playoff implications, as well.

The NFL announced Wednesday the Bengals vs. Ravens Week 18 game will kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

A loss by the Ravens clinches the No. 5 seed for the Chargers. Therefore, assuming the Bengals vs. Ravens matchup will be complete with it starting nearly three and a half hours before the Chargers game, the regular season finale in Denver could hold, in essence, no value as things pertain to the postseason.

Despite the Chargers possibly securing the No. 5 seed prior to their game Sunday, coach Brandon Staley said he'll treat this week's preparation just like any other game.

Backups won't see any additional reps in practice this week. It will be the same preparation as any other week.

“We’re definitely going to prepare this week to try and go win this football game with the guys that we have on our team, the 48 guys that are going to be up," Staley said.

Staley, however, also added that they'll be ready to adjust if need be. If the outcome of the Bengals vs. Ravens game falls in their favor and garners them the No. 5 seed, they'll be in position to manage things accordingly.

"I think it just goes back to what I said all along about the approach," Staley said. "You have to take the facts on the ground, as they happen in real time, to make your determinations. That’s what we’re going to do.

"Once we find out about that game, we’ll make the appropriate decisions moving forward, just take it case-by-case. Obviously, we’re not going to know that until Sunday. Our approach this week is to go beat the Broncos and to play our best.”

In the event the Chargers must win in order to maximize their highest playoff seeding, they could get back their All-Pro defender after missing last week's game with a concussion.

Safety Derwin James was sidelined last Sunday as he remained in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury following a hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. James is progressing and was listed on Wednesday's estimated injury report as a full participant in practice

"For us, we have been able to play well down the stretch," Staley added. "That is still the goal, to continue to improve as a football team, to make this team as good as it can be heading into the playoffs. This is a big game for us."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report was fairly healthy following its release on Friday. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was the only Chargers player to receive a game designation in which he was listed as questionable. On the Broncos' injury front, they're dealing with a surplus of injuries. Left tackle Calvin Anderson...
DENVER, CO
ChargerReport

