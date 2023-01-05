Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting on Jan 10
The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Event Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Meeting date and time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2022. ZOOM MEETING ID: 869...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Upcoming Lynnwood City Council meeting, January 9
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 8, 2022—Lynnwood City government will host both a Special Work Session and Regular Business Meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, January 9, and will discuss/vote on leadership and liaison positions, legislative priorities, and the Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center – see below. Both meetings will be held in-person and electronically by Zoom or Lynnwood, WA Video Archive (swagit.com).
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County medical examiners concluded that a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident but because of fentanyl in her system. Lenyia Swansey-Faafit, 11, was involved in a physical dispute that occurred on the school campus, located at...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
Seattle, Washington
Detectives Recover Thousands of Fentanyl Pills, Cash, and Other Narcotics
Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives work with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover narcotics headed to the Seattle area. Earlier this month, SPD detectives and HSI agents identified and located a narcotics dealer after several control buy operations. Once a search...
Seattle churchgoers becoming 'afraid' to attend services over growing homeless camp : 'We need help'
Parishioners at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle are calling on the city for help over a homeless encampment that "quickly" grew outside the church.
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
