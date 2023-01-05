ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting on Jan 10

The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Event Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Meeting date and time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2022. ZOOM MEETING ID: 869...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Upcoming Lynnwood City Council meeting, January 9

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 8, 2022—Lynnwood City government will host both a Special Work Session and Regular Business Meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, January 9, and will discuss/vote on leadership and liaison positions, legislative priorities, and the Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center – see below. Both meetings will be held in-person and electronically by Zoom or Lynnwood, WA Video Archive (swagit.com).
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft

EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Recover Thousands of Fentanyl Pills, Cash, and Other Narcotics

Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives work with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover narcotics headed to the Seattle area. Earlier this month, SPD detectives and HSI agents identified and located a narcotics dealer after several control buy operations. Once a search...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
KENT, WA

Community Policy