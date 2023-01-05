ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Two Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Busy Cromwell Highway

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The area of the double-fatal wrong-way crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Two people were killed on a busy Connecticut highway in a wrong-way driver crash.

The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.

According to the State Police, a vehicle was driving in the left lane of Route 9 South near the Exit 18 off-ramp when it was struck by a wrong-way driver head-on.

The first vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest on the left shoulder, fully engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and has not yet been positively identified pending an autopsy, state police said.

The wrong-way vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop in the center median. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, state police said.

The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses with information related to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

