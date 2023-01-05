Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Nick Saban had a priceless reaction to ESPN's David Pollack raving about Georgia’s dominance
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward
The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the wrong side of the latest terrible roughing the passer call during their crucial game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Steelers leading 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. Cam Heyward sacked Deshaun Watson on 2nd-and-7, which would have set... The post Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Sends Out Intense Cryptic Tweet After Conclusion Of Disappointing 2022 Campaign
When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan extended wideout Diontae Johnson last offseason, it was seen as a steal. After some of the contracts that had just been fished out in free agency, particularly Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson’s seemed favorable. Khan was able to sign the team’s No. 1 wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is First Player In NFL History To Do This
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback problem on their hands with Dak Prescott? Heading into the postseason, there likely isn’t a team still alive that is as unsure about the most important position on the field as the Cowboys are with Prescott. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, who...
Panthers Sign Nine For 2023
Panthers TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan were re-signed as exclusive rights free agents, while seven players were brought back on futures deals. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Sullivan, 26, is a...
Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands
The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game
Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
