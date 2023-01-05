Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss as Possible Bankruptcy Looms
Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday posted wider quarterly losses than it projected just last week. CEO Sue Gove said the company had aggressively cut costs and was on track to close the 150 stores it had previously announced it would shutter. The company has warned it could seek bankruptcy...
Coinbase Shares Pop 12% on Company's Plans to Slash Workforce
Shares of Coinbase popped after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it will cut 20% of its workforce. Coinbase slashed 18% of its workforce in June during a collapse in its stock and crypto prices. The exchange is the latest tech company to cut jobs after going on a hiring spree...
Wells Fargo, Once the No. 1 Player in Mortgages, Is Stepping Back From the Housing Market
Instead of its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible, the company will now offer home loans only to existing bank and wealth management customers and borrowers in minority communities, CNBC has learned. As part of its retrenchment, Wells Fargo is also shuttering its correspondence business that sells...
Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Fights to Survive
Bed Bath & Beyond's latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has...
Amazon Expands Its Service That Adds Prime Badge to Other Sites
Amazon is expanding its Buy with Prime program that lets retailers add the company's payment and fulfillment services to their own site. Buy with Prime users will also be able to display reviews from Amazon customers on their products. The move could create a new source of recurring revenue for...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Virgin Orbit — The satellite launch service company fell 12% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure.
The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says
Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
