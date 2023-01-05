ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WAMU

D.C.’s new attorney general on crime, the Commanders, and co-existing with the mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

‘We call it a revolution’: meet the local Iranian community protesting for freedom

A mural of Mahsa Amini by local artist The Jah One can be found at 1626 North Capitol Street NW in Washington, D.C. For almost three months, members of the Iranian diaspora have gathered regularly for rallies and demonstrations throughout the D.C. region. The movement began roughly one week after reports that Mahsi Amini – a 22 year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly – died while in police custody on Sept. 16, 2022. Her death, which many have blamed on Iran’s “morality police,” became a tipping point for Iranians throughout the world who are now calling for a revolution in the name of gender equality and freedom.
WASHINGTON, DC

