2022-2023 Farm to School grant application deadline extended
LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for applications to the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program through January 25, 2023. The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program is available to help schools start or expand gardens on...
Producers: Now is time to complete the new ag census; deadline is Feb. 6
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas producers should have received their 2022 Census of Agriculture forms in the mail in late December 2022, Dr. Henry English, head of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Taken every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the ag census is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.
Mega Millions Jackpot surges to $1.1 billion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mega Millions® jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing has reached an astronomical $1.1 billion, making it the third largest Mega Millions jackpot and the fifth highest lottery jackpot in the United States ever. Arkansans won a total of $172,382 in prizes in the...
