PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas producers should have received their 2022 Census of Agriculture forms in the mail in late December 2022, Dr. Henry English, head of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Taken every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the ag census is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO