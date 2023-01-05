ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

COUNTY HAS ‘PARTNERSHIP’ WITH FLETCHER ON SCHOOL PROJECTS, CARTER SAYS

LOUISA, Ky — Lawrence Co. Schools chief Dr. Rob Fletcher publicly thanked Judge/Executive Phillip L. Carter for his assistance with construction projects at the high school campus. Carter said in a school Facebook announcement this week that “schools are essential to our community” and the work he is doing it “for the safety of the kids” in the statement below from Fletcher.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

HUMANE SOCIETY IS HOSTING FREE TRAINING ON FEBRUARY 13TH

Lawrence County Animal Control and Humane Society of the United States is hosting free training on February 13th from 8am – 4pm open to law enforcement, field services, humane investigators, code enforcement, veterinarians, prosecutors, and judges, at the Lawrence County Community Center 205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, Kentucky. There are...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Homer Robert “Bob” Hale, 60, of Louisa, Ky.

Homer Robert “Bob” Hale, age 60, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Homer was born January 6, 1963 in Louisa, KY to the late Douglas Hale, Sr. and Sena (Bowens) Hale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Douglas Hale, Jr., Eddie Hale, and Eunice Mayo.
LOUISA, KY
wklw.com

Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May

Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Trooper Involved in Crash in Southern Ohio

Gallipolis — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a threevehicle crash that occurred Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Trooper Aaron Beaver and Portable Load Limit Inspector James Franklin were investigating a crash at this...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
schsnow.com

Viruses hitting SCHS Hard

Do you feel that in the past few months COVID-19 conditions have improved?. As it gets colder, more and more kids are starting to get sick each day and are having to miss out on a bunch of school. This leads to them having homework piling up and a bunch of stress.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
WTAP

Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
COOLVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber suit dropped by court

A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

