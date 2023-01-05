Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandbeacon.com
Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination
The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
thelevisalazer.com
COUNTY HAS ‘PARTNERSHIP’ WITH FLETCHER ON SCHOOL PROJECTS, CARTER SAYS
LOUISA, Ky — Lawrence Co. Schools chief Dr. Rob Fletcher publicly thanked Judge/Executive Phillip L. Carter for his assistance with construction projects at the high school campus. Carter said in a school Facebook announcement this week that “schools are essential to our community” and the work he is doing it “for the safety of the kids” in the statement below from Fletcher.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. GETS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF MONEY FROM NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENTS, NOW MUST DECIDE HOW TO SPEND IT
Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Estimated total receipts for Lawrence County — which are paid yearly up to 2038 — is $1,024,639.
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
thelevisalazer.com
HUMANE SOCIETY IS HOSTING FREE TRAINING ON FEBRUARY 13TH
Lawrence County Animal Control and Humane Society of the United States is hosting free training on February 13th from 8am – 4pm open to law enforcement, field services, humane investigators, code enforcement, veterinarians, prosecutors, and judges, at the Lawrence County Community Center 205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, Kentucky. There are...
thelevisalazer.com
Homer Robert “Bob” Hale, 60, of Louisa, Ky.
Homer Robert “Bob” Hale, age 60, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Homer was born January 6, 1963 in Louisa, KY to the late Douglas Hale, Sr. and Sena (Bowens) Hale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Douglas Hale, Jr., Eddie Hale, and Eunice Mayo.
wklw.com
Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May
Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
ashlandbeacon.com
Boyd County Native Renee Collins Cobb Takes Entertainment Industry to the Next Level
Ashland and the Tri-state area are well represented in nominations for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards this year. A familiar name to many in Boyd County that is repeated on the ballot in several categories is Ashland native Renee Collins Cobb. She and her husband, Warren, have an impressive eight nominations in six different categories!
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Trooper Involved in Crash in Southern Ohio
Gallipolis — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a threevehicle crash that occurred Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Trooper Aaron Beaver and Portable Load Limit Inspector James Franklin were investigating a crash at this...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
schsnow.com
Viruses hitting SCHS Hard
Do you feel that in the past few months COVID-19 conditions have improved?. As it gets colder, more and more kids are starting to get sick each day and are having to miss out on a bunch of school. This leads to them having homework piling up and a bunch of stress.
West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber suit dropped by court
A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
Metro News
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
Comments / 0