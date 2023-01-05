ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy