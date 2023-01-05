Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Biden Administration Proposes New Student Loan Repayment Plan That Could Cut Some Payments in Half
The U.S. Department of Education proposed regulations Tuesday that would reduce the monthly bills for certain federal student loan borrowers. The new repayment plan could lower monthly payments for certain borrowers to 5% of their discretionary income, from 10%. Some borrowers may save $2,000 a year from the change, according...
New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Americans Lean More on Credit Cards as Expenses Stay High: 46% of Cardholders Now Carry Debt From Month to Month
As daily expenses stay high due to inflation, more Americans are relying on credit cards to make ends meet and fewer are able to pay their bills in full at the end of the month. Now, 46% of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month, up from 39% last...
Fed's Bowman Says There's ‘a Lot More Work to Do' to Bring Down Inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she expects more interest rate increases ahead, with higher rates to prevail for a while until inflation is subdued. "I expect that once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time," she said.
