The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter opened as a warming center exactly one year ago. The plans for the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter began around a table at the Alpha Community Center. The need for a shelter in Shelby County was expressed by over 25 different non-profit agencies that gathered in July 2020 at the Alpha Community Center for a joint meeting. The capital campaign began in January 2022 after several lead gifts from community leaders including Shelby County United Way, Emerson, Cargill and a few anonymous donors. Our generous community answered God’s call and the $1.3 million needed for the purchase of the property and construction of the agency campus were raised in just 6 months.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO