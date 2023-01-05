Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Consign/donate old formal wear at Sidney Alive
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive’s Formal Wear Consignment Sale is coming up and Sidney Alive is looking for prom dresses, bridesmaids dresses, wedding gowns and tuxedos for consignment or donation. Any items can be dropped off at Sidney Alive, located at 110 E. Poplar St. on the second floor....
Sidney Daily News
A full day
Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work.
dayton.com
4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy
Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio Theatre hosts sing along and open mic night
LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima is open Wednesdays – Saturdays 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials. This week’s entertainment includes their “Showtunes Singalong Night” 7 p.m. on Wednesday...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The YWCA Witty Knitters club is holding their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, 418 N. Wayne ST. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Mission House celebrates 1st anniversary
The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter opened as a warming center exactly one year ago. The plans for the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter began around a table at the Alpha Community Center. The need for a shelter in Shelby County was expressed by over 25 different non-profit agencies that gathered in July 2020 at the Alpha Community Center for a joint meeting. The capital campaign began in January 2022 after several lead gifts from community leaders including Shelby County United Way, Emerson, Cargill and a few anonymous donors. Our generous community answered God’s call and the $1.3 million needed for the purchase of the property and construction of the agency campus were raised in just 6 months.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Charles Alfred Wood, 74, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Anne H. Winner, 71, of Summerfield, North Carolina, was charged with...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation raises nearly $58k with Holiday Evening event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30, raising $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists. Proceeds...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
‘It’s bittersweet;’ Landes Fresh Meats to close retail stores
A historic butcher shop has announced it will close its retail store in Clayton. Landes Fresh Meats announced in a social media post on Jan. 4 that the company will be permanently closing its retail shop to make room for current and future demand. The social media post said as...
WDTN
What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug trafficking and possession, pandering obscenity involving a minor and identity fraud, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Jeremy L. Jones, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on eight charges of identity fraud, fourth-degree felonies, and misuse of a...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-6:05 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of South Vandemark Road and Fair Road. -4:30 a.m.: warrant. Lucas Taperia, 28, was arrested on a warrant. -12:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The Sidney Steel Scraper Co. is having its plant wired and an electric light plant of its own put in. Taylor Faulder leaves tomorrow for Hicksville to attend the Ohio School of Telegraphy. 100 Years. January 10, 1923. At a meeting last week to stimulate...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21
Jeffrey L. Woods, 39, Orient Correctional, was sentenced to eight months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to a case imposed in Williams County. Any illegal drugs seized will be forfeited to the arresting agency. Dec. 20. Jacob A. Smith, 22,...
