Burlington Mayor Weinberger releases 2023 legislative priorities
Mayor calls for urgent state action to help Burlington and other Vermont cities address the many post-pandemic crises we are facing. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the Administration’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. The Mayor’s priorities include funding for the city’s new high school and technical center, public safety, gun safety, initiatives to support housing creation and end homelessness, new support for substance misuse and mental health, climate action, and more.
Vermont State Police arrests barricaded subject in Hardwick
Vermont State Police Shortly after 5 am Tuesday, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit were able to take Michael McCuen into custody. There were no reports of significant injuries. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation. As of 5:30 am, Vermont Route 16 has re-opened. The...
Burlington City Arts announces Elevation Grant recipients
Burlington City Arts(link is external) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Elevation Grants that provide financial support to artists whose other funding sources are soon to expire. The awards, of up to $5,000, may be tailored to recipients' needs at any stage of the artmaking process to help them reach their creative goals.
Vermont Mutual donates $16,000 to COTS
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Mutual Insurance Group donated a record $16,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) as part of the Cats Win, Community Wins program, a multi-year, community-based, collaboration between Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and the University of Vermont. Since the program’s debut in 2017, Vermont Mutual has donated $80,000 to local non-profits through the Cats Win, Community Wins initiative and has awarded more than $3.5 million dollars through the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund since its inception in 2014.
Gasoline prices heading up
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69 in Burlington.
Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge
Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
VSP: Woman in Pittsfield crash dies of injuries
On January 6, 2023, Troopers were notified by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that the operator of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. SUMMARY OF CRASH:. On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 at...
Nedde Real Estate reports recent transactions
Vermont Business Magazine Nedde Real Estate, based in Burlington has released a list of recent commercial real estate transactions. Nedde Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 46-72 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT, two apartment buildings. Jaeger Nedde and Fernando Cresta represented the sellers William Metro and Sally A. Stockwell. Linda Letourneau of V/T Commercial represented the buyer Sisters and Brothers Investment Group LLP in this transaction.
Adaptive Sports Clinic for Veterans this week
Veterans Affairs’ New England Winter Sports Clinic held this week: January 9-12 Where: James W. Campion III Rink, West Lebanon, NH. Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System (VA Boston) and White River Junction VA Healthcare System (WRJ VA) are co-hosting the New England Winter Sports Clinic this week. Over the years it has grown to be the nation’s second largest adaptive winter sports clinic offered to Veterans.
EIDL repayment Webinar at noon Jan 11
Vermont Business Magazine Join the SBA Vermont District Office for a virtual workshop at noon January 11 about COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayment. Creating a Capital Access Financial System account. Making payments and tracking EIDL account. Q&A. Registration is required, but participants are encouraged to log on five minutes...
