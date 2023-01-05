Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Enjoy Missouri’s best waffle in Maplewood, study says
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – For some, the most important meal of the day might include waffles. For others, waffles are more of a delicacy. In Maplewood, perhaps fittingly with Maple syrup as a common waffle topping, the latter takes the title of the best waffle in Missouri. Foodies can enjoy it at The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream at 7376 Manchester Road.
Artisans of D Rodg World Class Catering brought experience from all culinary disciplines
ST. LOUIS – The artisans of D Rodg World Class Catering brought experience from all culinary disciplines to events big and small. Chef Dennis Rodgers offered his 20 years of experience in hotels, in care communities, and for large events like weddings. His wife Dee Rodgers broght her eye for a great party as event coordinator. They shared their experience of becoming incorporated in April 2020, right after the start of the COVID pandemic.
See the weight loss of one woman after working with Simply Health Integrated Medical
You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off.
Join your furry friend at Bar K Dog Bar STL’s 2023 Breed Meet-Ups
ST. LOUIS — Would you like to have a drink and bring your dog with you to the bar? This month, breed meet-ups at Bar K Dog Bar STL were announced for the year 2023. Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. are reserved for the breed get-togethers. They are in the process of updating the calendar as they go, but events have already been listed on it. The following is a list of get-togethers that are scheduled for 2023.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
STL A-List: Vote for your favorite reporters, shows, and more
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine has recently opened nominations for its annual A-List Awards. From now to January 26, locals can support their favorite works of art, attractions, personalities, restaurants, shops, and more. There’s more than 200 categories and when voters submit at least 25 nominations (one per category), they’ll be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to a top restaurant.
Delmar Loop Trolley testing new car Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Delmar Loop Trolley begins testing one of its cars on Tuesday, January, 10.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country. According to a probable cause statement from the Town and Country Police Department, the theft took place on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Straub’s market on Clayton Road.
Why ‘hoosier’ has a different meaning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The word hoosier has a much different meaning in St. Louis than in Indianapolis. It can be an insult in Missouri or a point of pride in Indiana. The word is unique in local dialects, according to a paper published by New York University’s Department of Linguistics in 2018. It thrives despite alternatives like “redneck.” Although, it is still not clear where the word came from.
Hank Williams Jr. coming to St. Louis on 2023 tour
ST. LOUIS – He may be 73, but country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is still getting rowdy. The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter announced a 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday, and is coming to St. Louis this summer. Tickets for the 15-show tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10...
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
Geological Scientist presents flooding solutions to University City Council
In a nearly hour-long presentation, Bob Criss, a geological scientist, presented a 28-page River Des Peres flooding report to the University City Council.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
National Weather Service ready to kick off storm spotter training classes in 2023
Mild weather Tuesday meant another chance for outside time this January. But with plenty of winter to go and spring storms on the horizon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis is ready for storm spotter classes.
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
Tractor-trailer crashes in overnight accident in north St. Louis
Overnight, a tractor-trailer crashed in north St. Louis.
Detectives look for suspect in Oct. 2022 Carondelet homicide
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted in a fatal shooting from last October. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the killing happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct....
Firefighters injured in north St. Louis City house fire
A couple of firefighters are recovering from minor injuries Tuesday morning.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning
Tragedy overnight in the city of St. Louis as a person was shot and killed on the north side.
