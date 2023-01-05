ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Enjoy Missouri’s best waffle in Maplewood, study says

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – For some, the most important meal of the day might include waffles. For others, waffles are more of a delicacy. In Maplewood, perhaps fittingly with Maple syrup as a common waffle topping, the latter takes the title of the best waffle in Missouri. Foodies can enjoy it at The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream at 7376 Manchester Road.
Artisans of D Rodg World Class Catering brought experience from all culinary disciplines

ST. LOUIS – The artisans of D Rodg World Class Catering brought experience from all culinary disciplines to events big and small. Chef Dennis Rodgers offered his 20 years of experience in hotels, in care communities, and for large events like weddings. His wife Dee Rodgers broght her eye for a great party as event coordinator. They shared their experience of becoming incorporated in April 2020, right after the start of the COVID pandemic.
Join your furry friend at Bar K Dog Bar STL’s 2023 Breed Meet-Ups

ST. LOUIS — Would you like to have a drink and bring your dog with you to the bar? This month, breed meet-ups at Bar K Dog Bar STL were announced for the year 2023. Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. are reserved for the breed get-togethers. They are in the process of updating the calendar as they go, but events have already been listed on it. The following is a list of get-togethers that are scheduled for 2023.
STL A-List: Vote for your favorite reporters, shows, and more

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine has recently opened nominations for its annual A-List Awards. From now to January 26, locals can support their favorite works of art, attractions, personalities, restaurants, shops, and more. There’s more than 200 categories and when voters submit at least 25 nominations (one per category), they’ll be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to a top restaurant.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country. According to a probable cause statement from the Town and Country Police Department, the theft took place on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Straub’s market on Clayton Road.
Why ‘hoosier’ has a different meaning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The word hoosier has a much different meaning in St. Louis than in Indianapolis. It can be an insult in Missouri or a point of pride in Indiana. The word is unique in local dialects, according to a paper published by New York University’s Department of Linguistics in 2018. It thrives despite alternatives like “redneck.” Although, it is still not clear where the word came from.
Hank Williams Jr. coming to St. Louis on 2023 tour

ST. LOUIS – He may be 73, but country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is still getting rowdy. The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter announced a 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday, and is coming to St. Louis this summer. Tickets for the 15-show tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10...
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
