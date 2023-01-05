ST. LOUIS — Would you like to have a drink and bring your dog with you to the bar? This month, breed meet-ups at Bar K Dog Bar STL were announced for the year 2023. Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. are reserved for the breed get-togethers. They are in the process of updating the calendar as they go, but events have already been listed on it. The following is a list of get-togethers that are scheduled for 2023.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO