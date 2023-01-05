Read full article on original website
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Gov. Kathy Hochul excludes money for Eric Adams to combat migrant crisis in State of State address
Mayor Eric Adams didn’t get a penny toward the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address delivered Tuesday. His now months-long appeal for state dollars that would help fund shelter, food and other migrant-related costs appeared to fall on deaf ears in Albany, as Hochul failed to even mention support for the tens of thousands of migrants in her 47-minute long speech. The governor did bury a two sentence section on the 198-page of her 277-page briefing book promising funding for the state-run “Enhanced Services to Refugees Program” that helps out with...
House Republicans form committee to investigate 'weaponization' of government
The House voted along party lines on Tuesday to approve the formation of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Congressional Republicans have claimed that the government is actively working to silence conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, and the subcommittee's chair, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), said on Tuesday his interest is in "protecting the First Amendment." Jordan is a vocal Trump ally who was involved in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and ignored subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. As part of its inquiry, the subcommittee "will have open-ended jurisdiction to...
Suspect in Times Square machete attack faces federal charges
Police officers stand guard on a road after a 19-year-old assailant attacked three NYPD officers with a machete near Times Square during the new year celebrations in New York. The Department of Justice is charging the suspect with four counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and persons assisting them, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. [ more › ]
