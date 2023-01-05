The House voted along party lines on Tuesday to approve the formation of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Congressional Republicans have claimed that the government is actively working to silence conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, and the subcommittee's chair, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), said on Tuesday his interest is in "protecting the First Amendment." Jordan is a vocal Trump ally who was involved in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and ignored subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. As part of its inquiry, the subcommittee "will have open-ended jurisdiction to...

