Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Based In Michigan
Have you ever wondered just exactly who it is that owns the land we live on? If you own your own property you probably understand the importance of making sure you're adding value to it, but in general, I've always wondered who owns the most land in Michigan. Is it...
Story of The Native American Civil War Sharpshooter From Michigan
I love learning about historical figures in Michigan who made a tremendous impact before our time and this one comes from the Civil War era and was part of a unique group. Payson Wolf was an Ottawa Native American of great renowned and played a big part in the Civil War:
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Great-Granddaughter of Lynching Victim Sworn in as MI Supreme Court’s First Black Woman Justice
New Year's Day was an historic day for the Michigan Supreme Court as Kyra Harris Bolden became the first African American woman to serve as a court justice. It's a significant moment in our state's history, as this is the first time a Black woman has never been elected to serve as a justice in the court's 185-year history and because Harris Bolden is the great-granddaughter of a man who was lynched in 1939.
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?
Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
One of the Snowiest Cities in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie
Two cities in Michigan are among the snowiest in the United States over the last 30 years. What are the two Michigan cities:. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
17-Year-Old From Oakland County High School is So Good, He’s About to Perform in NYC
You're about to meet a 17-year-old band student from southeast Michigan who's so good, he's been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Zach Zuber attends Lakeland High School in White Lake, Michigan has been studying music for about seven years and is now preparing for the concert of a lifetime, set to take place on February 4.
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Michigan Upper Peninsula Collared Wolf Travels Over 4,000 Miles
It's the call of the wild or something like that, somewhere in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. We're pretty sure it's a bit difficult to spot bears, or even wolves in the Upper Peninsula. I can honestly say it would be too soon if I were to come across any of these...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0