Michigan State

Great-Granddaughter of Lynching Victim Sworn in as MI Supreme Court’s First Black Woman Justice

New Year's Day was an historic day for the Michigan Supreme Court as Kyra Harris Bolden became the first African American woman to serve as a court justice. It's a significant moment in our state's history, as this is the first time a Black woman has never been elected to serve as a justice in the court's 185-year history and because Harris Bolden is the great-granddaughter of a man who was lynched in 1939.
MICHIGAN STATE
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?

Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
MICHIGAN STATE
One of the Snowiest Cities in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie

Two cities in Michigan are among the snowiest in the United States over the last 30 years. What are the two Michigan cities:. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?

You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
MICHIGAN STATE
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
MICHIGAN STATE
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals

Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
