FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
hernandosun.com
The city of Brooksville declines to give grant for an affordable housing complex
Brooksville City Council declined to contribute $20,000 at this time to the development of an affordable housing complex located in South Brooksville. After discussion on December 19, 2022, the Council agreed they would reconsider the local government match in the form of a loan rather than a grant. The complex,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills
Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
Citrus County Chronicle
Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help
Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
hernandosun.com
HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda
There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays pushes for traffic study to aid in hurricane evacuations
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said Citrus County could face a traffic nightmare during a hurricane evacuation. There’s only one east-west highway to Interstate 75. Folks from southern counties would evacuate via the Suncoast Parkway and create massive backups where it currently dead-ends at State Road 44.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
Citrus County Chronicle
36th annual Manatee Festival set for Saturday, Sunday
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
Bay News 9
Residents concerned with speeding in Lutz neighborhood
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Lutz neighborhood are asking Pasco County officials to help stop drivers from speeding in their community. James Manser lives off Leonard Road, a straight-away just west of U.S. 41 — an area that has seen a lot of new developments, and the additional traffic they bring.
Bay News 9
School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values
Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
Pasco County schools updating bathroom policies, parents concerned
Concern from some in Pasco County tonight after the school board recently announced changes to its school bathroom policies.
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window: Citrus County once again does the right thing
Citrus County is an amazing place. Sure, it’s not perfect. We have not been able to build a new animal shelter and County Road 491 still is not four-laned. But when asked to do the right thing, the people of Citrus County do just that.
Citrus County Chronicle
Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges
Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
pasconewsonline.com
New Port Richey Police phone lines expected to be down January 8
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey police is advising the public that their phone lines will be down this Sunday. According to a social media post, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the police department will be without power from approximately 6:30-9:30 am while the department's generator is being serviced.
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
hernandosun.com
Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill
A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
