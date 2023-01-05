ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

WWE Money in the Bank to take place in London in July

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- WWE's Money in the Bank will take place in London in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lc4T7_0k4Ss1lQ00
WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view event will be held at The O2 in London in July. Screenshot via WWE/Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed Thursday that the annual pay-per-view event will be held July 1 at The O2 in London.

This year's Money in the Bank will mark the first WWE major live event to take place in London since 2002.

"The O2 is one of the world's premiere venues and the perfect home for Money in the Bank," WWE EVP of talent Dan Ventrelle said. "We are excited to bring one of our 'Big 5' events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1."

Money in the Bank features WWE's biggest Superstars as they compete in men and women's ladder matches. Winners receive a Money in the Bank briefcase, which contains a contract for a championship match that is able to be redeemed within the next year.

"We are honored to be hosting the first ever Money in the Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2," The O2 senior programming director Christian D'Acuña said. "We're looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE's biggest Superstars."

WWE appears to be expanding in the United Kingdom and beyond. The company held its Clash in the Castle pay-per-view event in Manchester, U.K., in September.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia retail sales jump surprisingly strong 1.4% in Nov

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shoppers spent big in November as Black Friday sales and online specials spurred demand for clothes, electronics and furniture, a sign consumption was proving resilient to rising interest rates and high inflation.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
518K+
Followers
71K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy