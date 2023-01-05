ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Kirby Smart’s Final Press Conference

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

TCU Football: Let It Hurt

When you love something, it hurts to lose. And it should. No amount of giving and taking is without a cost, and the cost is, all too often, the palpable proof of a feeling's value. You can't love greatly without losing greatly. There is no meaning in an easy forfeiture.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy