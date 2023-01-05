As the playoffs begin, the NFL calendar is in a state of flux. While 14 teams have kept their 2022 hopes alive, there are 18 who have already moved on to the business of building a team for the next season. By Monday afternoon, belongings were packed up, and most players had scattered to destinations anywhere outside of where they had been the past six months. The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that some of these players packing up will never return to those locker rooms. Coaches will be dismissed, leaving their families and the families of many on their staff to pivot the immediate future of housing, kids’ schooling, etc.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO