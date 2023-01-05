Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
Damar Hamlin’s Injury Reminds the World of Players’ Lives After Football
As the playoffs begin, the NFL calendar is in a state of flux. While 14 teams have kept their 2022 hopes alive, there are 18 who have already moved on to the business of building a team for the next season. By Monday afternoon, belongings were packed up, and most players had scattered to destinations anywhere outside of where they had been the past six months. The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that some of these players packing up will never return to those locker rooms. Coaches will be dismissed, leaving their families and the families of many on their staff to pivot the immediate future of housing, kids’ schooling, etc.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
How Much Improvement Ryan Poles Saw in Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles made very little pretense Tuesday regarding his respect for Justin Fields. If Poles is going to give up on Fields and draft another QB first overall, it's going to take someone of extraordinary ability. "We're gonna do the same as we've always done," Poles said. "We're...
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Steve Young, Tom Brady Discussed Rodgers’s Potential Retirement Decision
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in a similar situation this offseason as both quarterbacks seem to contemplate retirement from the NFL. The Buccaneers quarterback already had a taste of retirement last year when he announced he would be leaving the league, only to come out of retirement a little over a month later. The seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t given a definitive answer for his future in the league after this season.
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Finishes 2022 as a Top-5 QB
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still trying to fill out his trophy case after his first AFC South title. Now, though, he can at least end his sophomore season knowing he is in the conversation for a top-5 quarterback. In the final quarterback index from NFL.com this season, Lawrence's...
Tom Brady Reportedly Refused to Rest Sunday vs. Atlanta
Although Tom Brady hasn't had the same regular season success he experienced in his first two seasons in Tampa, as far as I'm concerned, his performance is the last thing the Buccaneers need to worry about. Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. And the Bucs should feel confident knowing they...
How to get to Kansas City by plane for all 32 NFL teams
With the close of the 2022 NFL regular season, a host of fan bases have switched their attention from on-the-field to off-the-field.
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Live In-Game Updates
Well, folks, here we are. The regular season finale is finally upon us, and it is especially crucial for the New England Patriots. They are on the road to take on AFC East foes, the Buffalo Bills, in a game that is a win and in. Of course, they can still lose on Sunday and make the playoffs, but it would be much easier to to just win and not rely on outside help.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Deion Sanders Wanted To Play For Bengals: ‘They Never Called Back’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted to play for the Bengals. Sanders discussed how he loved living in Cincinnati during his time playing with the Reds at different points in the 1990s and again in 2001.
Cowboys ‘Get to Suck On That!’ Jerry Loss to Washington; Top 10 Whitty Observations
10. Deja Boo - Dominated by Washington on offense, defense and special teams, this confidence-shaking 26-6 loss was eerily reminiscent of the Cowboys' 2007 finale in D.C. That year they entered with a 13-2 record and nothing to play for, used their starters only sporadically and lost to an 8-7 Washington team. "No biggie," we all shrugged. Until, that is, they lost their first playoff game to the Giants two weeks later.
Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 10 players to future/reserve contracts as they begin their offseason. The team announced they have signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive back Duke Dawson, guard William Dunkle, linebacker Emeke Egbule, running back Jason Huntley, center Ryan McCollum, defensive back Scott Nelson, running back Master Teague, wide receiver Cody White and tight end Rodney Williams. All spent time on the Steelers' practice squad at some point during the 2022 season.
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
