Grand Rapids, MI

Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) - Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.

Grand Rapids police said on Tuesday that a report from the medical examiner ruled the death of Joseph “Jo-Jo” Ivory Jr., 16, a homicide and that the teen died of a single gunshot wound.

According to officials, celebratory gunfire was reported near the location of the victim, who was shot while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

“Although it is too soon to draw definitive conclusions regarding the bullet that killed him, there were multiple firearms being shot in close proximity to Ivory as a form of holiday celebration,” Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

On the same evening, Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a double shooting around 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office said earlier this week that gunfire struck and killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.

Reed was hit in the back and died at a hospital while McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene.

After investigating further, law enforcement determined that the shooting occurred at a small New Years Eve gathering and the shots were fired in a careless and celebratory fashion as fireworks from a local Lawrence Twp. display went off in the distance.

A 62-year-old man who allegedly fired the gun was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.

BiteMe2020
5d ago

So Welcome to G.R where 4 murders and no answers are done in the first day of the New Year raking up a new record high unsolved crimes. How is the morgue not full of dead people that can't get funerals or cremation? Blm org getting them out or are taxpayers paying like all the hospital bills that are not covered? This city has to be broke from this alone. 1-6gun shot victims daily here. More don't get reported.

