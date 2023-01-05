Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony

Pope Benedict XVI has been entombed in his final resting place in a private ceremony after tens of thousands of mourners gathered to say goodbye to the former pontiff.

His triple coffin - one made of cypress, a second welded-shut zinc coffin and a third wooden outer casket - was placed in the grottoes beneath St. Peter's Basilica, in the Vatican, following a sombre two-hour ceremony.

The wooden lid on the outermost coffin was decorated with a simple metal cross, the emblem of his nearly eight-year-long papacy and an inscription in Latin noting that he had lived 95 years, eight months and 15 days when he died on December 31.

The inscription also records the date his papacy ended when he went into retirement, on February 28, 2013, and became Pope Emeritus. He was the first Pope to retire in six centuries.

Following the funeral overseen by his predecessor Pope Francis, Benedict's casket was placed in two more coffins.

This is traditional for pontiffs. The body is first placed in a casket of cypress wood, which in turn goes in a zinc coffin and then a second final wooden casket.

In the coffin, a written account of his historic papacy known as a rogito was also placed. The coins minted during his pontificate and his pallium stoles, the religious garment worn over the pope's robes, were also laid in the casket.

In the private ceremony in the grottoes of St. Peter's Basilica, Benedict's longtime secretary, German Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing after the remains were placed into a niche on the floor.

Also present for a final goodbye were the consecrated laywomen who helped care for him during his retirement in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

Benedict was placed in the underground Vatican grottoes at his request. His predecessors Pope John XXIII and John Paul II were also interred there before their remains were transferred to more prominent places in the basilica above.

The Vatican says that the public will be able to visit Benedict's tomb after next week to allow for work to be completed.

As many as 100,000 mourners gathered in St Peter's Square for the sombre two-hour ceremony - marking the first time in 200 years a pontiff has led the funeral of another.

Some even called for the late theologian, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, to be canonised and be made a saint.

Earlier in the day, before the funeral ceremony, Pope Francis, 86, arrived on a wheelchair and stood with the aid of a stick.

Benedict's successor did not mention him by name in his homily until the final line. Referring to Jesus as the 'bridegroom' of the church, he said: 'Benedict, faithful friend of the bridegroom, may your joy be complete as you hear his voice, now and forever.'

The pontiff used more than a dozen biblical references and Church writings in which he appeared to compare Benedict to Jesus, including his last words before he died on the cross: 'Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.'

Mourners started to pour into the square at 3am GMT - five and a half hours before the service for the German theologian.

Twelve pallbearers, who are lay attendants of the papal household, carried the coffin in and out of the basilica to the sound of applause and tolling bolls.

One of the mourners in the square, Alessandra Aprea, held up a handwritten sign saying 'Santo subito' - meaning 'Immediate Sainthood' - and featuring a hand-drawn heart.

The 56-year-old, from the town of Meta di Sorrento near Naples, called Benedict a 'saint of the faith.' Benedict, who was the first pope to resign from the role in 600 years in 2013, was the pontiff who lifted the five-year period to start the sainthood process for his predecessor John Paul.

The first reading from the Prophet Isaiah was in Spanish while the second from the Letter of St Paul to the Ephesians was in English.

Today's Gospel reading was sung in Italian from St Luke which told the story of Christ's crucifixion and two criminals who were executed with him.

It included the lines: 'One of the criminals hanging beside him scoffed, "So you're the Messiah, are you? Prove it by saving yourself—and us, too, while you're at it!"

'But the other criminal protested, "Don't you fear God even when you have been sentenced to die? We deserve to die for our crimes, but this man hasn't done anything wrong." Then he said, "Jesus, remember me when you come into your Kingdom".

'And Jesus replied, "I assure you, today you will be with me in paradise".'

As the Pope's coffin was carried out of the basilica there was a round of applause which continued until the casket was placed on a raised platform in front of the altar.

The Rosary prayer was then recited by the huge crowd as mourners continued to gather in St Peter's Square and along the main Via della Conciliazione which stretches half a mile back to the River Tiber.

Many mourners hailed from Benedict's native Bavaria and donned traditional dress, including boiled wool coats to guard against the morning chill.

'We came to pay homage to Benedict and wanted to be here today to say goodbye,' said Raymond Mainar, who traveled from a small village east of Munich for the funeral. 'He was a very good pope.'

Ignoring exhortations for decorum at the end, some in the crowd held banners or shouted 'Santo Subito!' - 'Sainthood Now!' - echoing the spontaneous chants that erupted during St. John Paul II's 2005 funeral.

The former Joseph Ratzinger, who died Dec. 31 at age 95, is considered one of the 20th century's greatest theologians and spent his lifetime upholding church doctrine. But he will go down in history for a singular, revolutionary act that changed the future of the papacy: He retired, the first pope in six centuries to do so.

Francis has praised Benedict's courage to step aside, saying it 'opened the door' to other popes to do the same.

What was the funeral's Order of Service?

At 8.45am (7.45 GMT), ushers known as papal gentlemen carried the coffin in procession out of the basilica and placed it on the steps facing St. Peter's Square. The faithful prayed the rosary for about 45 minutes.

The funeral Mass was presided over by Pope Francis at 9.30am (8.30 GMT). The pope sat before the coffin facing the crowd. The Sistine Chapel choir started its singing with the introductory rites.

The pope moved to a chair to the side of the altar and presided from there, sitting most of the time because of knee aliment that impedes him from standing for too long. The celebrant standing at the altar was Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals.

Francis delivered the homily at the Mass, which was con-celebrated by 120 cardinals, 400 bishops and nearly 4,000 priests.

At the end of the Mass, Francis recited 'The Final Commendation and Farewell' asking God to 'console the Church'.

The liturgy for the funeral Mass was based mostly on that for a pope who dies while reigning, with some minor modifications, particularly in a few prayers and readings.

One prayer included petitions to God for both Benedict and Francis.

The choir sang in Latin: 'May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs come and welcome you and take you into the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.'

The pall bearers then carried the cypress coffin back into the basilica for a private service in which it is sealed and wrapped in ribbons.

It is then be placed into a zinc coffin, which is soldered shut. Both go into a larger, wooden coffin.

Benedict will then be buried according to his wishes in the same spot in the crypts under St. Peter's Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally interred in 2005 before his body was moved up to a chapel in the basilica in 2011.

A huge white awning outside St Peter's Basilica in the square covered the altar from where Pope Francis is leading the ceremony in Latin, Italian, English and Spanish.

The event is drawing heads of state and royalty despite Benedict's requests for simplicity and Vatican efforts to keep the first funeral for an emeritus pope in modern times low-key.

To the left sat cardinals and archbishops in bright red robes, the colour a striking contrast to the grey mist that hung in the sky and clung to the walls of the centuries old Basilica.

On the right VIPs and other dignitaries including Queen Sofia of Spain and King Philippe of Belgium.

As revealed by MailOnline, no UK royals were at the funeral but Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was sent as the country's representative.

Only Italy and Germany were invited to send official delegations, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed their participation.

But other heads of state and government decided to take the Vatican up on its offer and come in their 'private capacity'.

It is a far cry from the last papal funeral in 2005, when dozens of kings, presidents and prime ministers joined more than a million people who flooded the streets around the Vatican to pay their respects to Benedict's charismatic predecessor, John Paul II.

The former Pope's body - which had been lying in state for three days and had been seen by more than 200,000 people was brought outside just before 9am and placed in front of the Basilica.

Among those present were Germans in traditional Bavarian outfits carrying flags and standards of the area of Germany where Benedict was born.

Air space around the tiny Holy See has been closed off for the day and Italy has ordered that flags around the country be flown at half staff.

The funeral rite calls for Benedict's coffin to be carried out from the basilica and placed before the altar as the faithful recite the rosary.

The ritual itself is modelled on the code used for dead popes but with some modifications given Benedict was not a reigning pope when he died.

The three-page account of his life and papacy, written in Latin, says he 'fought with firmness' against sexual abuse by clergy in the Church.

After the Mass, Benedict's cypress coffin is to be placed inside a zinc one, then an outer oak casket before being entombed in the crypt in the grottos underneath the basilica that once held the tomb of St John Paul II before it was moved upstairs into the main basilica.

In his coffin is a written account of his historic papacy known as a rogito, the coins minted during his pontificate and his pallium stoles, the religious garment worn over the pope's robes.

Two key prayers, from the diocese of Rome and the Eastern rite churches, that were recited during John Paul's funeral, for example, will be omitted because Benedict wasn't pope when he died and because both branches of the Catholic Church still have a reigning pope as their leader: Francis.

The readings also differ from those chosen for the funeral of Pope John Paul II, focusing on 'the sure hope and the promise' of eternal life in heaven.

Some 200,000 paid tribute to Benedict during three days of public viewing in St Peter's Basilica, with one of the last ones Friar Rosario Vitale, who spent an hour praying by his body.

He said Benedict had given him a special dispensation to begin the process of becoming a priest, which was required because of a physical disability.

'So today I came here to pray on his tomb, on his body and to say 'thank you' for my future priesthood, for my ministry,' he said. 'I owe him a lot and this for me was really a gift to be able to pray for an hour on his bier.'

The former Joseph Ratzinger, who died on December 31 at age 95, is considered one of the 20th century's greatest theologians and spent his lifetime upholding church doctrine.

But he will go down in history for a singular, revolutionary act that changed the future of the papacy: He retired, the first pope in six centuries to do so.

Francis has praised Benedict's courage in stepping aside when he believed he no longer had the strength to lead the church, saying it 'opened the door' to other popes doing the same.

Francis, for his part, recently said he has already left written instructions outlining the conditions in which he too would resign if he were to become incapacitated.

Benedict never intended his retirement to last as long as it did - at nearly 10 years it was longer than his eight-year pontificate.

And the unprecedented situation of a retired pope living alongside a reigning one prompted calls for protocols to guide future popes emeritus to prevent any confusion about who is really in charge.

During St John Paul II's quarter-century as pope, the former Joseph Ratzinger spearheaded a crackdown on dissent as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, taking action against the left-leaning liberation theology that spread in Latin America in the 1970s and against dissenting theologians and nuns who did not toe the Vatican's hard line on matters like sexual morals.

His legacy was marred by the clergy sexual abuse scandal, even though he recognised earlier than most the 'filth' of priests who raped children, and actually laid the groundwork for the Holy See to punish them.

As cardinal and pope, he passed sweeping church legislation that resulted in 848 priests being defrocked from 2004-2014, roughly his pontificate with a year on either end.

But abuse survivors still held him responsible for the crisis, for failing to sanction any bishop who moved abusers around and identifying him as embodying the clerical system that long protected the institution over victims.

'Any celebration that marks the life of abuse enablers like Benedict must end,' said the main US survivor group SNAP.

While his funeral is novel, it does have some precedent: In 1802, Pope Pius VII presided over the funeral in St Peter's of his predecessor, Pius VI, who had died in exile in France in 1799 as a prisoner of Napoleon.

An intellectual theologian, Benedict was always likely to rule in the shadow of John Paul, who was credited with helping end the Cold War. But his time in charge was to a degree spent trying to overcome problems the Church had ignored or covered up in previous decades, including rampant sexual abuses by clerics.

Benedict himself acknowledged he was a weak administrator, and after eight years in the job he stunned the world's 1.3 billion Catholics in 2013 by resigning, saying he was no longer strong enough to lead the Church due to his 'advanced age'.

Even though he largely avoided public appearances in subsequent years, he remained a standard-bearer for Catholic conservatives, who felt alienated by reforms ushered in by Francis, including cracking down on the old Latin Mass.

Over the past three days almost 200,000 people have filed past Benedict's body dressed in a mitre and red vestments, his hands wrapped in a rosary, which was placed on a bier in St. Peter's Basilica without any papal regalia.