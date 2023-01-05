Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Nick Saban had a priceless reaction to ESPN's David Pollack raving about Georgia’s dominance
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
Georgia Bulldogs win championship, how to get deals on T-shirts, hoodies, gear
If you’re still celebrating Georgia’s massive win Monday night as the repeat College Football Playoff national champions, then it’s time to get some new T-shirts and gear to show your love. Fanatics has all the Georgia goodies in the wake of their victory. The final score was...
Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game
Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling
College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan
Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
It’s one and done for another Houston Texans coach. Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday after just one season in Houston, Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced. Smith’s predecessor, David Culley was also fired after a single 4-13 season in 2021. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his...
Wolverine Confidential: Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football in 2023
The 2022 college football season ended on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Wolverine Confidential podcast crew looked ahead to 2023. Find the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts. The conversation begins with a brief discussion on the national championship. Does Georgia’s record-setting domination of TCU at all...
