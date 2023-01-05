ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Natural gas pipeline being replaced in Rankin County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence. Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away.  Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wjsu.org

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System

Help is officially on the way to bring a permanent end to Jackson’s water crisis. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday, the city has secured 800 million dollars in federal funding and grants to repair and upgrade Jackson’s failing water system. The Mayor says the city needs around two billion dollars to get the Capital City’s water system to the needed level. He says although there is more funding needed; and the work will take years, Jackson is closer than ever to having its water infrastructure needs met.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi

The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

