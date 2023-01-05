Help is officially on the way to bring a permanent end to Jackson’s water crisis. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday, the city has secured 800 million dollars in federal funding and grants to repair and upgrade Jackson’s failing water system. The Mayor says the city needs around two billion dollars to get the Capital City’s water system to the needed level. He says although there is more funding needed; and the work will take years, Jackson is closer than ever to having its water infrastructure needs met.

JACKSON, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO