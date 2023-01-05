Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Boil water notice lifted; pressure restored: What's next for Jackson's water system?
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is recovering from a citywide boil water notice and pressure problems that affected thousands of residents. But now, all eyes turn to what happens next to get the city's beleaguered water system on reliable footing again. Third-party administrator Ted Henifin is mapping...
WLBT
Could your home’s value determine your water bill? A proposal from Jackson’s water manager could make that a reality
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An idea floated by Jackson’s new water manager could mean no more bills based on faulty meter readings. But it also could mean paying more for water depending on how much the tax assessor says your home is worth. At a private meeting Sunday, Jackson...
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
Natural gas pipeline being replaced in Rankin County
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence. Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety. […]
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
WAPT
Jackson City Council pursues private legal council in ongoing garbage dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to authorize its private legal counsel to pursue litigation to make sure that there won’t be an interruption in Jackson garbage collection. That could happen if there is no company in place to pick up the trash once the...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
wjsu.org
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System
Help is officially on the way to bring a permanent end to Jackson’s water crisis. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday, the city has secured 800 million dollars in federal funding and grants to repair and upgrade Jackson’s failing water system. The Mayor says the city needs around two billion dollars to get the Capital City’s water system to the needed level. He says although there is more funding needed; and the work will take years, Jackson is closer than ever to having its water infrastructure needs met.
WLBT
Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
WLBT
18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured. Want more WLBT news in your...
deltanews.tv
High Speed Chase in Jackson Area
A Jackson man sends police on a high speed chase through the Jackson area. More details are in the story.
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department address department phone issues
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public of ongoing phone issues at the department. Those wishing to report an emergency should call 911.
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty on Monday, January 9, 2023, to two counts of embezzlement by a public official. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Johnson also pled guilty to one count of making false representations to defraud the government. The charges were related to misuse […]
Comments / 0