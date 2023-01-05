Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location

The growing local Tex-Mex chain Casa Garcia’s is planning to significantly expand its Pflugerville location, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant is located at 1 5803 Windermere Center, near eateries such as Kumar’s and Midway Pub.

The filing designates the expansion as taking place next door to the current restaurant location, in Suite 600 of the commercial building, which seems to currently house the Lucas Event Center, a venue rented out for large events such as weddings and quinceñeras. In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.

What Now Austin reached out to CEO Jay Garcia to inquire about the expansion and its potential functions, as well as how the renovation may affect Casa Garcia’s menu and dining experience, but he was unavailable for comment. In any case, the space is sure to bring bold new life to the Pflugerville location.

For those unfamiliar with the restaurant’s culinary profile, Casa Garcia’s offers a classic Tex-Mex menu of fajitas, enchiladas, stuffed peppers, tacos, and seafood, along with traditional Mexican drinks such as limonada and horchata.

Photo: Official

