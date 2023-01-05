ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship

By Orlando Silva
 5 days ago

Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.

Michael Jordan had a legendary NBA career, one of the best in history, where he broke and set many records, delighted people with his big plays, and fought hard to become the greatest player of all time.

Even during the 80s, he was going toe-to-toe against big legends, but it wasn't until that decade ended and the Chicago Bulls arose that the Chicago Bulls and their superstar reached the next level, taking care of their archrivals, the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons and going to their first NBA Finals, winning the championship in 1991 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After that moment, there was no return for Jordan and his Bulls , and the only time he didn't win the championship during the 90s was when he retired . MJ became the clear dominator of the league, and no matter how strong they looked , he always had something extra to beat the opponents.

Michael Jordan Beat Huge Legends On His Way To Six NBA Championships

During an old interview with late reporter Stuart Scott, MJ talked about the big rivals he beat on his way to six NBA championships, saying that he's happy that he got to beat players like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing, explaining the reason behind this mindset (14:50 mark).

“You know, you can talk about it, I joke around with my friends about it, Charles and Patrick and all these guys. I take great pride in making sure that they don’t win. I want them to win, but I just don’t want them to win when I’m still playing. I want them to feel like if they won a championship, it doesn’t feel quite the same because they didn’t face Michael Jordan.”

MJ always took things personally, and it's not crazy to see that he had the same approach to this. His Airness wanted to win more than anything, and it didn't matter how great his rivals were, he would leave everything on the court to take the W.

He knew what he was doing there and left a message to all of them after getting his wins, which would have made everything harder for rivals. Everybody feared Jordan during his best years and was well aware of that. Whenever he could, he took that opportunity and won multiple championships, becoming the greatest player to set foot on an NBA court.

Comments / 57

Eric Hensley
5d ago

He should be. Those are some of the greatest players ever. That Payton, Kemp team was awesome. He should be proud as a competitor.

Quietly Storming
5d ago

MJ was the man back then!! He has a lifetime of bragging rights over those great players!!

Anthony Guy
4d ago

couldn't stop Isaiah Thomas and he never beat Larry bird Isaiah did. that's why he hating on Isaiah

