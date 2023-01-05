ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to see the 1st meteor shower of 2023

By Jocelina Joiner, Linh Truong, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – The first of 12 meteor showers in 2023 is underway.

The Quadrantids meteor shower, which peaked Thursday morning, has the potential to be the strongest of the year, but it usually falls short due to its short peak of six hours and the poor weather during the month, according to the American Meteor Society .

The moon — a wolf moon — will also be full on Friday, making it harder to see this light show.

The Quadrantids shower, named after the former constellation Quadrans Muralis, originates not from a comet but an asteroid — specifically, the 2003 EHI asteroid, which takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun, according to NASA.

James Webb space telescope captures new images of universe

The shower’s radiant point is located on the northern edge of the constellation Boötes, not far from the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.

Fifty to 100 meteors per hour can typically be seen, especially in rural areas, while the peak can include as many as 120 visible meteors in an hour.

If you missed the shower’s peak, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16 .

No equipment is needed to view the Quadrantids. Just find the darkest location possible, lie back, look up, and let your eyes adjust to the dark.

The next major meteor shower of 2023 is the Lyrids, on April 22-23.

