Former NBA Player Thinks Zion Williamson Can't Play 70+ Games In A Season: "His Body Is Not Built To Play This Game."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 5 days ago

Zion Williamson's body is not made for playing in the NBA as per former NBA player Eddie Johnson.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, and a majority of the credit for it goes to the return of Zion Williamson this season. After not being able to play regularly in his first few years in the NBA, Zion was finally having a great season this time around.

In fact, many believe that Zion Williamson was having an MVP-like season after watching him play for the last couple of months. But it seems like Williamson's great season has once again been ruined due to injury.

Due to a right hamstring strain, Zion is set to miss at least one month of action and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks . It's truly unfortunate to see yet another season of Zion getting plagued by injury.

Zion Williamson Is Not Made For Playing Basketball Per Former NBA Player

When it comes to possessing a sheer amount of talent, there is hardly anyone who can argue that Zion has been blessed in that category. Considering his biggest asset is his insane athleticism, Williamson needs to be extremely careful with his fitness.

So far in his career, Zion has failed to do so and has crumbled several times due to injuries. Keeping this in mind, former NBA player Eddie Johnson believes that it is safe to say that Zion's body is not made for playing basketball.

"I don't think Zion Williamson is going to play 70+ games. I've said this even before he got drafted. We've never seen a body this big, this explosive play this game. He puts so much torque on his body. His body is not built to play this game. It's not. But he is very good at this game. And that's why he plays it. But he's going to pay a price, man. That was ugly right there, that was ugly, that was non contact... That tells me he has some tightness going on."

The Pelicans are currently in a good position and can frankly afford Zion missing games. But when we look at the bigger picture, Williamson missing so much time due to injury must worry the organization. Moving forward, the franchise may think about using load management to help Zion play more consistently. But is it really the only option for a player who is just 22 years old?

