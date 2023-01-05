Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
Bills Share ‘Amazing’ Update On Damar Hamlin’s Miraculous Recovery
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Monday the Bills safety was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. “He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” a statement read. The Bills also tweeted a pair of updates from two doctors, each of...
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game
Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Packers Rookie Quay Walker Tweets Thread After Trainer Shove, Ejection
The wheels completely fell off for the Packers in crunch time Sunday night at Lambeau Field. In addition to Aaron Rodgers and company looking out of sync when it mattered most, Green Bay lost an important defender midway through the fourth quarter of its eventual loss to Detroit. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the Week 18 contest for shoving a Lions trainer who was trying to tend to injured running back D’Andre Swift.
Why Jakobi Meyers Felt Patriots Offense Was ‘Frustrating’
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense seemed poised to take a step forward entering the 2022 season, as quarterback Mac Jones had made “dramatic” improvements entering his sophomore campaign with a New England skill position group that wasn’t lacking any depth. Fast-forward some five-plus months later,...
Bill Belichick Opens Up On Disappointing Patriots Season In Lengthy Statement
Bill Belichick’s end-of-season news conference featured his typical blend of misdirection, passive aggressiveness and relative honesty. He left no doubt about his intentions of returning as Patriots head coach next season but was far vaguer when asked about Mac Jones. However, on the topic of New England’s second losing...
2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bookmakers Expecting Trade Atop Board?
The Chicago Bears have been awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following an unexplainable Week 18 win by the rebuilding Houston Texans. It gives Justin Field’s team the opportunity to select anyone they want or, of course, trade the pick to a willing-to-spend suitor.
Patriots Sign 11 Players To Future Contracts After Season Finale
The Patriots began the process of constructing their 2023 roster Tuesday, locking up most of their 2022 practice squad. New England signed the following 11 players to future contracts two days after its season-ending loss in Buffalo:. LB Terez Hall. DB Brad Hawkins. OL Hayden Howerton. DB Quandre Mosely. LB...
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
Why Patriots Should Pursue DeAndre Hopkins Amid Trade Rumors
One of the best wide receivers of the last decade could be on the move. The Arizona Cardinals will look to trade five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to a report Tuesday from The Score’s Jordan Schultz. A Hopkins trade would be part of a full-scale rebuild...
