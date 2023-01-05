ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia apartment complex, police say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqN4P_0k4SqPgn00

Weeks after a man was killed in a shooting , a suspect has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Duyon R. Wilson, 49, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime , police said Wednesday night in a news release.

The shooting happened Dec. 16, 2022, in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments at 100 Lorick Circle , according to the release. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277, about a mile from Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Officers received an alert from Shotspotter — a technology that uses sensors to notify police when gunshots are fired in a given area — and responded to Lorick Circle, where they found an unresponsive man.

On Thursday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office told The State that the victim was 32-year-old Jeremy T. Lee.

Wilson shot Lee multiple times, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation/argument earlier in the evening.

Surveillance footage from the area was used by officers to aid their investigation, according to the release.

A second man was taken to a local hospital , police said after the shooting in December. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State Thursday that Wilson was injured during the incident and was the second man.

When he was released from the hospital Wednesday, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Timmons said.

No bond has been set for Wilson, jail records show.

At the time of the shooting, Wilson was out on bond from a September 2021 arrest on a second-degree domestic violence charge, Richland County court records show.

Wilson is facing pending charges for that incident, as well as a November 2021 arrest when he was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension (habitual traffic offender), according to court records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Uber Driver Shot & Robbed; Two Suspects Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested, accused of shooting an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Antwan Turner Blythewood, South Carolina, shot multiple times at the car. The Uber driver was shot in the back. A juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police investigating robbery at adult boutique

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are investigating after Passions adult boutique was robbed Thursday evening. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. to the 1100 block of Business Loop 70 East for a reported robbery. It was reported that the suspect entered...
COLUMBIA, MO
WRDW-TV

Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities. On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest. The...
AIKEN, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
401
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy