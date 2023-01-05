ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A major Columbia-based law firm has merged with a national firm. Here’s the new name

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
A prominent South Carolina law firm based in Columbia has merged with another major Southeastern firm.

Nexsen Pruet, which has a major presence in Columbia and has offices across South Carolina and the Southeast, announced in a Thursday newsletter that it has merged with Maynard Cooper & Gale, a firm headquartered in Alabama.

The merged firm will be known as Maynard Nexsen and will have offices in 23 states, with more than 550 attorneys.

Leighton Lord, who has long been with Nexsen Pruet, will be the president and chief strategy officer for Maynard Nexsen. He said in a newsletter that both firms have been growing, and that will continue after the merger.

“Together, we will accelerate that growth and momentum,” Lord said. “As with any business merger, we are focused on integration, evolution and nurturing our new firm’s capabilities and footprint. Certainly, business deals of this magnitude come with some change. What will not change is our firm’s commitment to our clients and optimally serving their needs.”

Nexsen Pruet was founded in 1945 in Columbia and has increased its footprint through the years, with offices in Charleston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and elsewhere.

“Over the years, when our clients needed new expertise, like (legal work in) health care, antitrust and economic development, we made it happen,” Lord said in a Thursday video announcing the merger. “When clients needed us in North Carolina, we opened offices in North Carolina. Now, our clients need us in more states and with more expertise than we currently have. So I’m pleased to announce Nexsen Pruet is merging with Maynard Cooper & Gale.”

Nexsen Pruet has long had a deep roster of attorneys, including former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble, 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis and a host of others.

