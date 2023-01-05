Eight members of a family in rural Utah were found fatally shot in a home on Wednesday, local officials said. Police responding to a call for a welfare check discovered the bodies of three adults and five minors on the property in Enoch City, a community of roughly 8,000 that lies 250 miles south of Salt Lake City. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public or that a suspect is at large, according to a statement. “We don't know why this happened. We're not going to guess,” City Manager Rob Dotson in a released video statement. He added later that the city had been rocked by the deaths, saying the community “is feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions.” In a letter, the Iron County School District said the five children had all been students in the district’s schools. Enoch officials did not immediately identify the victims, but a city councilman seemingly referred to one of the dead as “a respected community member and church leader” in an interview with The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times

