Salt Lake City — Eight family members, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said. They didn't provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by officials in Enoch, a small city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City. Police said they didn't detect any threat to the public. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and...
Eight members of a family in rural Utah were found fatally shot in a home on Wednesday, local officials said. Police responding to a call for a welfare check discovered the bodies of three adults and five minors on the property in Enoch City, a community of roughly 8,000 that lies 250 miles south of Salt Lake City. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public or that a suspect is at large, according to a statement. “We don't know why this happened. We're not going to guess,” City Manager Rob Dotson in a released video statement. He added later that the city had been rocked by the deaths, saying the community “is feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions.” In a letter, the Iron County School District said the five children had all been students in the district’s schools. Enoch officials did not immediately identify the victims, but a city councilman seemingly referred to one of the dead as “a respected community member and church leader” in an interview with The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames said during a Thursday press conference that officers had been involved in investigations involving the 42-year-old man and his family a “couple of years prior.” He did not elaborate. The crime rocked Enoch, a small town in southern Utah about halfway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. It’s one of the fastest-growing areas of the country and communities of new homes are made up of large families that belong, like most of Utah, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.
