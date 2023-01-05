What a fantastic look! Margot Robbie arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 looking like a million bucks! The nominated star of Babylon wore a pretty, pink halter dress that has much more of a 1920’s vibe than a 2022! But some looks are classic, like a Chanel halter flapper dress, with frills at the bottom and a stunning sheer, chevron design up to the top. And did we mention the hair? Soft blonde curls that demand to be seen?! Glorious!

