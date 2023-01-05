Read full article on original website
Viola Davis Rocks Royal Blue As ‘The Woman King’ Competes At The 2023 Golden Globes: Photos
Viola Davis reigned supreme on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The star of The Woman King looked regal in royal blue as she posed for photos ahead of the event at the posh Beverly Hilton Hotel. Inside, the star was set to compete for the top dramatic actress honor, and she certainly looked ready to shine.
Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Barbie Pink Gown At The Golden Globes: Photos
What a fantastic look! Margot Robbie arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 looking like a million bucks! The nominated star of Babylon wore a pretty, pink halter dress that has much more of a 1920’s vibe than a 2022! But some looks are classic, like a Chanel halter flapper dress, with frills at the bottom and a stunning sheer, chevron design up to the top. And did we mention the hair? Soft blonde curls that demand to be seen?! Glorious!
Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes
Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and rings to match. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet.
