New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul excludes money for Eric Adams to combat migrant crisis in State of State address

Mayor Eric Adams didn’t get a penny toward the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address delivered Tuesday. His now months-long appeal for state dollars that would help fund shelter, food and other migrant-related costs appeared to fall on deaf ears in Albany, as Hochul failed to even mention support for the tens of thousands of migrants in her 47-minute long speech.  The governor did bury a two sentence section on the 198-page of her 277-page briefing book promising funding for the state-run “Enhanced Services to Refugees Program” that helps out with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees

Republican leaders in the House unveiled their picks for who will head committees in the chamber, handing out key assignments that will control important legislative vessels over the next two years. Democrats also named lawmakers who will serve as ranking members of the committees. Here is the landscape of the 118th Congress. House Committee on…

