Alexandria, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its...
JASONVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant

Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy leaders announce ‘historic’ parks investment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Parks system is getting an $80 million boost from the Lilly Endowment. On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined leaders from Lilly Endowment, Indy Parks, the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the Friends of Garfield Park, the Holliday Park Foundation, and the City-County Council to announce $80 million in grants. The grants will go to improving Indianapolis Parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, with protestors demanding the board president resign during a recent meeting. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city-county council meeting demanding that Board of Trustees President Hope Tribble be removed. Protestors from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead

Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs

Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health as 2023 session begins

As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to focus on increasing funding for public health and education and taking steps toward universal pre-K. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE

