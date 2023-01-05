Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
cbs4indy.com
The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay
JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its...
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
cbs4indy.com
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
cbs4indy.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
cbs4indy.com
Indy leaders announce ‘historic’ parks investment
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Parks system is getting an $80 million boost from the Lilly Endowment. On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined leaders from Lilly Endowment, Indy Parks, the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the Friends of Garfield Park, the Holliday Park Foundation, and the City-County Council to announce $80 million in grants. The grants will go to improving Indianapolis Parks.
cbs4indy.com
Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, with protestors demanding the board president resign during a recent meeting. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city-county council meeting demanding that Board of Trustees President Hope Tribble be removed. Protestors from...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
cbs4indy.com
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at south Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. The Hoosier Lottery confirmed a ticket sold at Speedway, located at 8955 S. U.S. 31, matched four out of five numbers in Monday night's drawing. This is right near the border of Indianapolis and Greenwood.
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
cbs4indy.com
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health as 2023 session begins
As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to focus on increasing funding for public health and education and taking steps toward universal pre-K. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats...
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Comments / 0