ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

Comments / 3

Ashley Forrester
5d ago

Prayers for his family, he was such a sweet guy, wouldn't hurt a fly!! Such a tragic and senseless act but at least he's with his son again in heaven!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened.  “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KTLO

Branson man killed in single vehicle accident

A Branson man was killed in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Christian County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Bryan Baker was traveling eastbound on Missouri 14 2.5 east of Bruner, Mo. when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced...
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday

Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Vehicle, pedestrian crash at Republic bus stop

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - At 8:07 a.m. parents of children in Republic School District received a text about a crash at a bus stop. “Republic families: There was an accident at an elementary bus stop (Price Bus 18) involving a vehicle & a pedestrian. No children were hurt. Busses may be late.”
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Springfield veteran Ed Fox turns 100 years old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veteran Edgar Fox turned 100 years young on Saturday. And the city of Springfield and the governor’s office honored him Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Ed Fox served our country for almost 27 years. “I’m only 100, and it’s quite a party,” said Fox. “I’m very proud...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy