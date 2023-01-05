Read full article on original website
The Path to the Path
For those who haven’t been following, Santa Barbara County snagged a $5.4 million grant from the state’s coveted Active Transportation Program (ATP) to close the three-quarter-mile gap in our region’s multi-use path system through the Modoc Open Space. Currently the paved Obern Trail at the west end of the Open Space dead ends at Modoc Road, forcing cyclists and pedestrians onto the unprotected shoulder of a high-speed, busy road. Not for the faint of heart or those who are lacking skill and confidence. At the east end of the Open Space across Via Senda, the county is completing construction of the first phase of the Modoc Multi-Use Path project which is a one-third-mile paved trail connecting to the city’s recently completed Modoc/Las Positas Path.
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12 inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
‘The Neighborhood’ Would Provide Much Needed Housing
The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the City of Santa Barbara applied for a grant to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza. Zoning for nearly 2,000 residential units was included a number of years ago in our General Plan Update, the largest and most ambitious housing effort in our history. Because of the “transformative” nature of a project of this scale, our grant proposal was recently scored in the top tier of all grant applications. The committee tasked with awarding these grants deemed that this project was appropriate and would truly provide significant housing for our community.
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara
Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
Evacuations Lifted, Agencies Now in ‘Recovery’ Mode After Santa Barbara Storm
Santa Barbara is now in recovery mode, as all evacuation orders have been lifted for the impacted areas of Carpinteria, Montecito, and the City of Santa Barbara as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, according to city and county officials during the latest Winter Storm emergency press conference. Shelter-in-place advisories for impacted areas of the Cave Fire and Alisal Fire burn scars and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Two Santa Barbara County Oil Leaks Prove Challenging for Emergency Responders
The oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara on January 7 | Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray / U.S. Coast Guard. In the face of this month’s pounding rains, two old oil wells — one by Summerland, the other along Toro Canyon Creek — have sprung leaks that either can’t be found or can’t be plugged.
Re: Price Gouging Following Storm Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. On January 4, 2023, the Governor issued a Proclamation of a State of Emergency as a result of the severe winter storms affecting Santa Barbara County and the entire State of California. As a result, the price gouging protections of Penal Code Section 396 (PC 396), which are designed to “protect citizens from excessive and unjustified increases in the prices charged during or shortly after a declared state of emergency,” are in effect.
Major Storm Hits Montecito on Five-Year Anniversary of 1/9 Debris Flow
Five years have passed since the 2017 Thomas Fire and 2018’s catastrophic 1/9 Debris Flow rocked Montecito and the surrounding community. Santa Barbara County has made significant efforts to recover over these last five years, but painful memories and emotions tied to the events have still lingered for many residents. This year’s anniversary has been made even more taxing by the back-to-back storms that have battered South County in the past two weeks, triggering evacuation orders in many of the same Montecito neighborhoods that were inundated with mud and debris five years ago today.
MTD to Operate Special Shuttle in Carpinteria, Service to Start at 2:00 P.M. Today
SANTA BARBARA – While Carpinteria remains inaccessible via the 101 Freeway, Santa Barbara MTD will be starting a special shuttle service within the City of Carpinteria today, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. This bus service will operate every 30 minutes, with the bus leaving the Carpinteria Avenue...
Deborah Irene Drew Kaska
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Irene Drew Kaska, 81, who died after a fall on December 27, 2022. Debbie’s entire family was with her in her last days celebrating life at the beach. Her children were by her side when she passed. Debbie is preceded in death by her beloved husband William C. Kaska and brother Donald E. Drew.
Thomas Hartley McAlexander
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on January 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval Reserve from 1958-1960 and 1962-1964 . While on active duty from 1960-1962, he served on the USS Pritchett as a Gunner’s Mate (GMG3). He volunteered to replace a sailor who was sick for a short period of time on a submarine, something not surprising as Tom was always willing to be of service to others. Upon completion of honorable military service, Tom worked his way to a supervisory position at a company in Los Angeles known for making soap products. In 1981, he moved to Carpinteria where he worked as a painter and handyman, developing many diverse skills. As a jack-of-all-trades, he was able to work for many local homeowners, businesses, and a family-run business on rental properties, impacting many people around the Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles area for nearly 40 years. In 2020, Tom started having health issues which slowed him down. A medical procedure in late July of 2022 then led to a series of complications and a massive stroke. He was cared for at home after his release from hospitalization in September.
Entire Community of Montecito Ordered to Evacuate, Along with Parts of South County
[Update: January 9, 2023, 3:15 p.m.] Santa Barbara County has ordered evacuations effective immediately for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • Entire community of Montecito. • All residents of Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane from Calle Real to Santa Claus Lane in...
Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture....
Santa Barbara County School Closures Continue into Tuesday
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 6:50 p.m.] All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts have confirmed that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to extreme storm conditions, according to Camie Barnwell, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Director of Communications, in a press release Monday night.
Santa Barbara City Council Meeting Canceled Due to Winter Storm
In light of the major effects of the storm sweeping through Santa Barbara, city officials have canceled this week’s scheduled city council meeting, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 24. The city council was scheduled for two special meetings, but city spokesperson Shelly Cone announced that both...
Emerging Playwrights Bring Four Fresh Plays to UC Santa Barbara This Weekend
UCSB’s Department of Theater and Dance brings its third annual LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival to the public — held in person for the first time after two years of livestreaming — and showcasing a diverse array of sure-to-be intriguing new plays. Taking place January 13-14...
Rainy Monday Leads to Flash Flood Warning, Evacuation Order Expected
The entirety of Santa Barbara County is under a flash flood warning from the deluge overnight, and even heavier rains are expected between 3 and 7 p.m. today. County emergency managers gathered for a press conference this morning, expecting to announce an evacuation order for areas scarred by recent burns — as recent as the Thomas Fire in 2018. Instead, they decided they wanted people to shelter in place given the flash flood warnings in place through 4:45 p.m. The evacuation order is expected to follow.
Anna Geraldine Doell Lea
Gerry Doell Lea died on December 29, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She lived a long, full life, and touched many people with her gentle, generous spirit. Born on January 11, 1926 in Electra, Texas, to Charlie and Lola Coffer, she lived her early years on various farms in Oklahoma and Texas, being raised with her 3 siblings, Helen, J.E. and Floye. In 1940, the family moved to Carpinteria, following Gerry’s uncle who was a high goal polo player. Gerry graduated from Carpinteria High School in 1944, and received a full scholarship to study English at UCSB. During her junior year, she and Robert (Bob) Doell, also a junior at UCSB, fell in love and married in June of 1947. Following their college graduations, Bob and Gerry designed and built their first home in 1949-1950 in the new Concha Loma neighborhood in Carpinteria.
