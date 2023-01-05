Read full article on original website
East Feliciana Parish School Board members take oath of office
Members elected to the East Feliciana Parish School Board took their oath of office from East Feliciana Clerk of Court David Dart on Dec. 20 at the East Feliciana Parish School Board Office in Clinton. They will officially take office Jan. 1. Members of the board will continue to drive...
Baton Rouge man who masterminded $1.8M student loan scam gets 11 years in federal prison
A Baton Rouge man who swiped the identities of 180 students and used their information to apply for student loans in their names, stealing more than $1.8 million in financial aid from the government, is heading to federal prison. A U.S. Marshal marched Elliot Sterling Jr., 34, out of a...
Zachary breaks ground on permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park
The city of Zachary broke ground Jan. 5 to build a permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street. The pigeonnier-type building designed by W. Briar Jones Architect PLLC will include baby changing stations in men's and women's restroom areas. "The air-conditioned ADA restrooms will be a welcome...
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as a Certified Floodplain Manager.
Teens at Angola facility maced, held in lengthy isolation, youths say in legal filings
Two teens held at a new juvenile lockup in a former death row building at Angola said in court filings that youth there have been pepper sprayed, held in solitary confinement for hours with breaks only for showers and regularly had aggressive run-ins with Department of Corrections guards. The teens,...
Deputy shot, attacked by dogs was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says
A pair of pit bulls attacked two East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies who had gone to a Highland Road apartment complex Tuesday to arrest someone for violating a protection order; the officers shot one dog dead, and one of the lawmen suffered a leg wound in the gunfire, an agency spokeswoman said.
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
Officers checking on restraining order attacked by dogs, deputy shot, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: Deputy attacked by dogs, shot was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says. An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning while responding to a call at a home on Highland Road, the department said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the deputy and a training...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
Mississippi woman has decided to run for office to work with same supervisors who fired her as county administrator
A Mississippi woman fired as county administrator has decided to run for chancery clerk and work beside the same supervisors who fired her. Angie King, who was ousted on Tuesday from her job as county administrator in Adams County, has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Chancery Clerk. Brandi...
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
‘We are honored:’ La. nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy. The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish. “This...
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
East Feliciana Police Jury says hello to interim coroner and goodbye to parish manager
East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
Officers make multiple arrests after drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
