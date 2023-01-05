ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Feliciana Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as a Certified Floodplain Manager.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
ZACHARY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Police Jury says hello to interim coroner and goodbye to parish manager

East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officers make multiple arrests after drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says

A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
HAMMOND, LA

