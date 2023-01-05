ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato to Be Inducted Into Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame has announced that Bristol Police's Alec Iurato is being inducted and receiving the Courage in Service Award. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. He's credited for killing the suspect with a single gunshot.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an area hospital around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, the man in his 20s was suffering from a single...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem

A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
SALEM, CT
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. For more than 50 years, Brother Carl Hardrick has been a constant presence in Hartford neighborhoods. He is the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant

Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
OLD LYME, CT

