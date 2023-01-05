Read full article on original website
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato to Be Inducted Into Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame has announced that Bristol Police's Alec Iurato is being inducted and receiving the Courage in Service Award. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. He's credited for killing the suspect with a single gunshot.
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an area hospital around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, the man in his 20s was suffering from a single...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem
A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9; state flags directed to half-staff
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people, including a state representative, are dead after a fiery wrong-way collision on Route 9 in Cromwell. The crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown). The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of exit 18. According to officials, Williams was driving in...
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
NBC Connecticut
Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. For more than 50 years, Brother Carl Hardrick has been a constant presence in Hartford neighborhoods. He is the...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant
Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
